Be fair in assessment of insecurity situation, Buhari urges Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the people to be fair to his administration in assessing the nation’s security situation. The President said this yesterday while hosting the Grand Khalifa (overall head) of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement Worldwide, Tidjani Ali Bin Arabi and his delegation in the Presidential Villa.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President urged the people to reflect on what obtained at the time he took over in 2015, and the successes as well as performance which mark a decisive break from the past, particularly in the Northeast and the South-South. While assuring that the Northwest which had given the nation some “headache” would experience a turnaround for the better, Buhari expressed confidence that the nation will overcome the prevailing situation of insecurity in parts of the country. Maintaining that his government was aware of its responsibility with regards to security and would continue to do its best, Buhari urged citizens of the country to take responsibility and show interest in the affairs of their own security and complement what the government was doing.

“We have done our best and we will continue to do more by pursuing coherent and consistent policies to deal with terrorism. I hope God will listen to our prayers,” he said. Turning to Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the governor of Kano State, who brought the Grand Khalifa to Nigeria, the President said: “We thank you for inviting them to come to pray for peace and stability in our country. We are grateful that they agreed to come.” He joined them in praying that God would give guidance and strength to leaders to be accountable and do right in all things that they do.

Ganduje, in introducing the Khalifa and his delegation, which included the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, the leader of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement in Nigeria, said the government of Kano State invited the Tijjaniyya World Leader to the country to lead the faithful in prayer considering the complexities around security in particular. He added that the visit of the Grand Khalifa had also rekindled the old ties between the Tijjaniya and the many cultural and educational institutions in Nigeria. The Tijjaniyya leader in the country, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi and the Grand Khalifa extolled the existing cordial relations between Nigeria and Algeria and prayed for guidance and blessings for the country and its leaders.

