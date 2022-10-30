Be flamboyant, stylish like Emmy Collins

When listing men, who love to look fly at all times, renowned fashion designer, Emeka Collins, popularly known as Emmy Collins, will be top on that list. Truly, Emmy Collins has not only made a name for himself in the fashion world, his personal style which continues to be a mystery to some men has carved a niche for his fashion brand ‘Emmy Collins London.’ He is often regarded as a veteran fashion designer, a flamboyant dresser and his brand is also referred to as one of Nigeria’s biggest export to the United Kingdom. There is no talking about dudes who love to look glam without looking up to Emmy Collins for a few fashion tips. The man is always looking like he has a tea break with the King of England. His kind of style is heavy only, class, sophistication, which goes with hats, suits, pants, sunglasses, pocket squares, Barrets, ties and lots of colour. Any fashion that speaks glam, is Emmy’s kind of fashion. Emmy Collins is one of the very few that dared to be different when it came to exploring with bright colours that men rarely touched in fashion. With this designer, whose fashion pieces have walked prestigious runways in London and New York, there should be no gender attached to wearing colours. “I am very happy that more men are experimenting with colours now. There was a time men were subjected to the myth that all they should wear are black, grey, brown and stripes. Back then, if you wear anything remotely colourful, your sexuality will be questioned. Allocating colours to genders is wrong. So, I don`t believe in it. People should be encouraged to wear any colour they love,” he said. In another interview, this is what he said about how his love for fashion started back when he was a young boy, running around in Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria. “During the festive periods, when I was growing up, my mother used to send me to my Godfather, who owned one of the few fabrics stores at Umuahia. Umuahia was the town where I grew up. This exposed me to fabrics and making fashion choices very early in life because I was allowed to choose my own fabrics. Amongst all the kids in the neighbourhood, I was the only kid who would insist on my clothes being made in a certain way. So, yes fashion was an integral part of my growing up.” Now, as a style icon to many, looking flamboyant is one of the qualities he puts into consideration but there are other things he considers while dressing up. “My personal style depends on my mood. Sometimes, I like to keep it strong and sometimes not so strong. I believe that dressing up should be fun, hence I love my colours and I like being flamboyant. People should dress according to their personalities and what fits them.” For you to emulate Emmy Collins’ style, you have to be bold, daring and ready to break the stereotype pinned in men’s style. So get in line, pick a tip or two if you a man who loves to look fly.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...