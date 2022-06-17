Islam

Be good ambassador of Nigeria, Bala tells 1,363 Bauchi pilgrims

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi state has urged intending pilgrims to behave as good ambassadors of the state and the country in the holy Land of Saudi Arabia. The governor, in his farewell address to the first batch of 508 pilgrims at the newly constructed Hajj Camp in Bauchi, said that his administration remain committed to providing citizens with dividends of democracy. According to him, promoting peace and unity in the state is his top priority. He commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), clerics and stakeholders, assuring that the state government will work together with them to ensure success of the 2022 Hajj.

The governor called on the 1,363 intending pilgrims from Bauchi State to pray for the state and Nigeria as whole adding that all internal and external preparations to ease the hardships have been made. Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Imam Abdurrahmam Ibrahim Idris applauded Governor Bala for his efforts to support the board at all levels.

He also called on the intending pilgrims to reciprocate the gesture by praying for the governor and his administration. Responding, the State Amirul Hajj and Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Farouq commended Governor Bala for the construction of the modern Hajj Camp and assured him of support their commitment for the success of the exercise. Saudi Arabia vows to deport women without male gaurdian The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has vowed to deport any woman under 45 years who is not accompanied by a male guardian while coming for Hajj.

According to a notification issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia, women under 45 years of age have been ordered to be accompanied by a male guardian while coming for Hajj. The Saudi authority warned that women women coming for Hajj alone would be deported on the same flight. It warned that Air careers will be fully responsible for cost-related. The notification read: “Women under (45 years old) shall not board on Hajj flights unless accompanied by their male guardians listed on their Hajj visa. In this case, women will be deported on the same flight. Air careers will be fully responsible for cost-related.” The statement by GACA added that any airlines failing to comply with the guidelines will be held responsible and legal action would be taken.

 

