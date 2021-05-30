Be good ambassadors of Christ, PFN chairman tasks clerics

The Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Lagos State Chapter, Apostle Enyinnanya Okwuonu, has charged ministers of the gospel of Jesus Christ, particularly Pentecostal pastors to be mindful of their conducts and exhibit sound principles as good ambassadors of Christ.

Apostle Okwuonu, who took over the mantle of leadership in the Lagos Chapter following the demise of Bishop Olusola Ore, was the guest speaker at the 18th National Convention of Glorious Grace Gospel Church, held in Epe, recently.

He particularly expressed disenchantment with the craze for and parade of worldly titles by some ministers of God rather than focusing on their ministerial calling. The PFN Chairman advised the clerics “to work hard, develop their foothold in the ministry and shun pursuit of titles to boost their ego, as a yardstick for their ministry’s calling” while disclosing that plans were on the way to change the narratives in the state.

“The PFN in Lagos State will change the narratives and ensure every Pentecostal minister is answerable to their calling and offices. Also we will maintain the sanity of the ministry with ministers bearing titles according to their calling and offices”, he said.

Commenting on the state of the nation, Okwuonu reiterated the position held by PFN national body, which has unequivocally rejected the continued operation of the 1999 constitution, as the supreme law of Nigeria.

He revealed that PFN is currently on a mission to raise 1.5 million Pentecostal members across the country to sign a petition in support of the rejection of the 1999 Constitution.

He declared the state PFN readiness to create a business establishment through her Commonwealth Cooperative Society for employment and job opportunity among Pentecostal youths in Lagos. Speaking on the convention’s theme, ‘The Beginning of Wisdom,’ Apostle Okwuonu quoted Proverbs 9:10 emphasising that the fear of God is the beginning of wisdom.

“Fear of God being the beginning of wisdom does not in any way imply that people should scamper at the sight of those who terrorise people. But it rather means to give respect, honour and worship to God,” he explained.

He said: “The reason for impunity in the church and among Christians today is the lack of fear of the Lord that has denied us the wisdom of God to solve the situations in our lives. We have taken God for granted and the fear of the Lord is no more reigning supreme in our dealings. “Unfortunately, many ministers’ cannot be trusted or be trusted in any circumstances, yet they are in the ministry, even enjoying the popularity. Some feel they are successful in the ministry and don’t need the fear of God anymore.

That is why they can openly prophesy and tell lies, deceive and mislead people from the altar while speaking of their self-worth instead of preaching the worth of the gospel and Christ. What most ministers’ do on the pulpit is self-praising, instead of praising God. They believe having or pulling a crowd is wisdom”, he lamented.

The PFN Chairman also bemoaned the effrontery of armed robbers breaking into a church and stealing instruments without the fear of instant wroth of God befalling them because, the robbers already know there is no more fear of God in the church.

Admonishing gospel ministers, he said, we must return the church back to Jesus, the owner and be careful of what we do with the personality of Christ instead of ours. Pastors and ministers of the gospel should not propagandise and commercialize the gospel, but preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and nothing but Jesus.

Okwuonu called on Nigerians, Christians, ministers and the church to mend their ways and come back to the fear of God saying; “As a nation and society, to get adequate wisdom and be wise to have lasting solutions to our lingering problems we must as a matter of fact, return to the fear of the Lord.

We have forsaken the fear of God and are now lacking in wisdom, thereby creating rooms for crisis and confusion bedeviling our society. “Nigeria needs prayer in this present situation. Though measures and action are needed, there’s still the need to guide them with prayers. Mostly, Nigeria must return back the fear of God,” he said.

