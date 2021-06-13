Be hopeful in your tribulations, Apostle Adeyemo tells Nigerians

Superior Apostle T O Adeyemo (J.P) of Cherubim and Seraphim Church International, Agbala Agbara Aladura, has charged people who are experiencing various tribulations in the country today to be hopeful, adding that God would their concerns at the appropriate time.

The cleric, who was the guest speaker at the 25th Founder’s day anniversary of The Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church (Oke Ayo), Festac, Lagos, added that from creation God made all things perfect. Speaking on the theme of the Founders’ Day ‘The Perfect God, Adeyemo assured Nigerians saying; “God is still in the business of making any situation perfect.”

His words: “God is God of perfection. When God determines to perfect the life of a person he does not abandon the person. But the person must walk with God. It is only God of perfection who can do all things perfectly. “God does things at the appointed time. Only God is perfect. Whatever we receive is by God’s grace.

When God recognises you; even when people abandon you, God will remember you.” Adeyemo, however, advised people to allow God to always lead them to a life of perfection, warning that God is not happy seeing his children suffering. “You must submit to him. Don’t be wiser than God. Call him at all times.

Always pray to God for forgiveness of your sins. Don’t be proud in the eyes of God,” he advised. Adeyemo further advised that people must have a heart of thanksgivings and praises unto the Lord before they can experience his perfection in their situations. “When you praise God, God will praise you.

It is God that you praise that will praise you. He is God of perfection. If you can release, you will receive. When you regularly render thanksgiving and praises unto the Lord, your thanksgiving and praises unto the Lord will never be in vain,” the guest speaker assured.

Earlier, the minister in charge of the church, Most Snr. Ap. Mother Prophetess J.0 Adeyela (JP), sang and danced in appreciation of the Lord for the great achievements the church had recorded over the past 25 years. In her welcome address, the excited Prophetess recalled how the church humble beginning inside a shop 25 years back.

“We started this church inside a shop on the 21st of February 1996. It was like a dream. From there we moved to 21Road 2 Close where we stayed for some time.

The vision that came out then was that God is taking us to our Promised Land. And within a short period of time after the prophecy, the perfect God bought this land for us as He promised,” she explained.

The Prophetess expressed her gratitude to her deceased husband and former elder in charge of the church, Late Sp. Ap. Alade Adeyela, her children, the church members, ministers and several individuals for their contributions and support to the growth of the church. She specially thanked her spiritual mentor, Baba Aladura S.A Ajakaiye for the training he impacted in her.

Her words: “I really appreciate my father, Baba Aladura S.A Ajakaiye; my mentor where I served for good 15 years. He trained me very well and I received his training very well.

The staff of office he gave to me is doing miracles as he told me the day he anointed me and gave it to me. I really thank him. Oke Oke will never forget him.”

Chief Charles O. Durosaro was officially conferred with the honour of Baba Ijo of C&S (Oke Ayo). “I appreciate our new Baba Ijo, Chief Charles Durosaro. May God continue to use you in his vineyard,” Prophetess Adeyela prayed.

