Be hospitable to tourists, Okundaye tells tour operators

The Founder of Nike Art Gallery and matriarch of Nigerian arts and craft, Chief (Mrs.) Nike Okundaye, advices tour operators and Nigerians to be warm and hospitable to tourists in order for them to have the best experience in the country ‘‘I want to thank the commissioner and the team. You know what tourism in Nigeria needs, it is hospitality because when people come here I always asked them what they like about Lagos and they will tell you that Lagos is very friendly, Lagos is always the place that you can get your Jollof rice. ‘‘That is what they want to experience. So, immediately you see anybody that is a tourist, please try to help them because the word spread around.

They want to experience our food but hospitality is the best. Welcome them with your whole heart and if you don’t even have anything give them water, give them ordinary kola and they are happy. ‘‘Then don’t say you want to give them expensive wine but give them Zobo drink because of the taste and they will always like it. Give them made in Nigeria and they will always like it. Give them palm wine as well.

‘‘Last week the envoy from America was here and we gave them palm wine, fresh and bubbling with the smoke rising, he was so happy because he has never seen nor tasted palm wine before. This is the home of palm wine. Give them cocoa nut because Badagry is the home of cocoa nut in Africa. ‘‘Just show them hospitality and be friendly with them.’’

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...