News

Be humble, stop acting like God Ngige chides doctors

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

…as medical elders brainstorm on health sector crisis

As elders in the medical profession assembly to find lasting solutions to crisis in the health sector, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has asked doctors in the country to be humble and carry themselves with dignity, rather than trying to play God or compete with God.

Ngige, who spoke at the 2nd Summit of Medical Elders Forum (MEF) with the theme, ‘Medical Profession: a Look into the Past, Present and Future,’ on Thursday in Abuja, expressed concerns that the medical profession was in danger.

While querying reasons why doctors tend to embark on strike more when their colleagues were holding critical government positions and why other professions tend to envy this as alleged, he stressed it was time for doctors to critically analyse their attitudes and tell themselves the truth.

He said: “At no time in the history of NMA and the medical association am I seeing our association and our profession in danger as I an seeing now. Many people will not see it but from where I am sitting and standing, I can see danger ahead.

“We are one of the oldest profession on earth metamorphosing from natural and traditional healers to take away pain from people and consequentially save lives. We don’t create lives, God creates we only preserve people’s lives through the act of God. In doing so, God has given us some powers and those powers are near his own to create.

“But there is something God does not want, God does not want when he gives you powers you use it to try to say that you are like him or you are competing with him. God loves you to do that which he has asked you to do; to use that power with humility.”

Ngige added: “Doctors should ask themselves questions; why is it that is when your colleagues are in government that you go on the greatest number of strikes. Some of these colleagues were Presidents, Secretary Generals of NMA and even NARD.

“Dr. Onyebuchi Chukwu, Dr. Isaac Adewole faced plenty of strikes, since our government came I have consolidated four strikes something is wrong. We need to ask ourselves some questions and be straightforward with the answers

“We must start by telling ourselves the truth. You say they dislike doctors what did you do while they disliked you? Yes there is peer envy, yes some wanted to study medicine and they couldn’t we know it and if you know it, you carry yourself with dignity and humility.”

Earlier, the President, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Prof. Innocent Ujah, had said a good number of people within and outside the health sector were envious of doctors, without appreciating the tedious academic process of becoming a doctor.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo chairs FEC meeting, mourns ex-ministers, Olowoporoku, Baba

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by the Vice- President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday observed a minute silence in honour of two former ministers; Senator Bode Olowoporoku and Alhaji Umaru Muhammad Baba. Osinbajo chaired the council meeting because the President left for London on a two-week medical vacation yesterday. He was scheduled to return to […]
News

Moses: Navy’s ‘Okun Alaafia’ will curb illegal bunkering, others

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

In the course of carrying out its statutory responsibility of protecting the nation’s maritime domain, the Nigerian Navy (NN) has curbed illegal bunkering, made several arrests with the coming on board of operation ‘Okun Alaafia’ II, which is conducted by the Western Naval Command (WNC), Lagos. The Fleet Commander, WNC, Rear Admiral, Danjuma Moses, told […]
News

Apapa customs nets N227.3bn in six months

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Despite the ravaging Coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic, the Apapa Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recorded N227.3 billion revenue in the first half of 2020. The figure represents 11 per cent increase from N203.2 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2019. This came as the Command processed over N52 billion worth of export goods […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica