News Top Stories

Be humble, stop playing God, Ngige tells doctors

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

…as medical elders brainstorm on health sector crisis

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has urged doctors in the country to carry themselves “with dignity and humility”, rather than playing God or “competing with Him”. Ngige gave the advice as elders in the medical profession moved to find lasting solutions to the crisis in the health sector. The minister, who spoke at the 2nd Summit of Medical Elders’ Forum (MEF) with the theme, ‘Medical Profession: A Look into the Past, Present and Future’, organised by the African Health Budget Network (AHBN) on Thursday in Abuja, expressed concerns about the urgent situation in the medical profession in the country.

Resident doctors in public hospitals have been on strike over pay, insurance benefits and poor facilities. Questioning why doctors tend to embark on strikes when their colleagues are holding critical government positions Ngige said they should critically analyse their attitudes and tell themselves the truth. He said: “At no time in the history of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and medical association have I seen our association and our profession in danger as I’m seeing now. Many people will not see it but from where I’m sitting and standing, I can see danger ahead.

“We are one of the oldest professions on earth, metamorphosing from natural and traditional healers to take away pain from people and consequentially save lives. We don’t create lives, God creates we only preserve people’s lives through the act of God. In doing so, God has given us some powers and those powers are near his own to create.

“But there is something God does not want. God does not want when He gives you power you use it to try to say that you are like him or you are competing with Him. God loves you to do that which he has asked you to do; to use that power with humility.” The ex-Anambra State governor added: “Doctors should ask themselves questions: why is it that is when your colleagues are in government that you go on the greatest number of strikes. Some of these colleagues were Presidents, Secretary Generals of the NMA and even National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD). “Dr. Onyebuchi Chukwu, Dr. Isaac Adewole faced plenty of strikes.Since our government came I have consolidated four strikes; something is wrong. We need to ask ourselves some questions and be straightforward with the answers “We must start by telling ourselves the truth. You say they dislike doctors what did you do while they disliked you? Yes there is peer envy, yes some wanted to study medicine and they couldn’t we know it, and if you know it, you carry yourself with dignity and humility.”

President, NMA, Prof. Innocent Ujah, had said many people within and outside the health sector were envious of doctors, without appreciating the tedious academic process of becoming a doctor. Ujah, who raised concerns over the release of some circulars by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) and National Universities Commission (NUC), said they were contradictory and formed part of the reasons behind the disharmony in the health sector. “Some circulars are quite contradictory and we need to sort them frontally and you can see the dismemberment. These are the things that cause problems for us. When we try to solve some issues other issues crop up. “We need support from our elders; people value us but we don’t value ourselves. We should be able to resolve our conflicts and those who are in government should know that they are doctors, you will come back to us.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: NAFDAC receives 40 herbal formulations for evaluation

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…FG supports R&D for herbal medicine The Director General of the National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Christiana Adeyeye said NAFDAC has received about 40 applications for the approval of herbal formulations for the treatment of COVID-19 from researchers from across the country. She disclosed this during a webinar, […]
News

We didn’t propose creation of 20 new states – Senate

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate, Sunday, said that it did not make any proposal for creation of 20 new states in the country, describing alleged media reports to that effect as a gross misrepresentation of the decision of the Senate Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). Spokesperson of the Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru, in a […]
Editorial Top Stories

22 years of democracy: Not yet uhuru for Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Last Saturday, Nigeria marked 22 years of unbroken democracy. This follows the inauguration of the Fourth Republic on May 29, 1999 after tremendous human sacrifices, including a series of anti-June 12, 1993 protests, to actualise the transfer of power from a non-democratic military administration to a democratically elected government. The ushering in of the Fourth […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica