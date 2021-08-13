Be humble, stop playing God, Ngige tells doctors

…as medical elders brainstorm on health sector crisis

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has urged doctors in the country to carry themselves “with dignity and humility”, rather than playing God or “competing with Him”. Ngige gave the advice as elders in the medical profession moved to find lasting solutions to the crisis in the health sector. The minister, who spoke at the 2nd Summit of Medical Elders’ Forum (MEF) with the theme, ‘Medical Profession: A Look into the Past, Present and Future’, organised by the African Health Budget Network (AHBN) on Thursday in Abuja, expressed concerns about the urgent situation in the medical profession in the country.

Resident doctors in public hospitals have been on strike over pay, insurance benefits and poor facilities. Questioning why doctors tend to embark on strikes when their colleagues are holding critical government positions Ngige said they should critically analyse their attitudes and tell themselves the truth. He said: “At no time in the history of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and medical association have I seen our association and our profession in danger as I’m seeing now. Many people will not see it but from where I’m sitting and standing, I can see danger ahead.

“We are one of the oldest professions on earth, metamorphosing from natural and traditional healers to take away pain from people and consequentially save lives. We don’t create lives, God creates we only preserve people’s lives through the act of God. In doing so, God has given us some powers and those powers are near his own to create.

“But there is something God does not want. God does not want when He gives you power you use it to try to say that you are like him or you are competing with Him. God loves you to do that which he has asked you to do; to use that power with humility.” The ex-Anambra State governor added: “Doctors should ask themselves questions: why is it that is when your colleagues are in government that you go on the greatest number of strikes. Some of these colleagues were Presidents, Secretary Generals of the NMA and even National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD). “Dr. Onyebuchi Chukwu, Dr. Isaac Adewole faced plenty of strikes.Since our government came I have consolidated four strikes; something is wrong. We need to ask ourselves some questions and be straightforward with the answers “We must start by telling ourselves the truth. You say they dislike doctors what did you do while they disliked you? Yes there is peer envy, yes some wanted to study medicine and they couldn’t we know it, and if you know it, you carry yourself with dignity and humility.”

President, NMA, Prof. Innocent Ujah, had said many people within and outside the health sector were envious of doctors, without appreciating the tedious academic process of becoming a doctor. Ujah, who raised concerns over the release of some circulars by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) and National Universities Commission (NUC), said they were contradictory and formed part of the reasons behind the disharmony in the health sector. “Some circulars are quite contradictory and we need to sort them frontally and you can see the dismemberment. These are the things that cause problems for us. When we try to solve some issues other issues crop up. “We need support from our elders; people value us but we don’t value ourselves. We should be able to resolve our conflicts and those who are in government should know that they are doctors, you will come back to us.”

