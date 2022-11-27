Body & Soul

Be in love with rainbow stripe caps like Gov Ortom

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ioraer Ortom is loved by his people for the fights he puts up to defend and restore peace to their land. He is also respected because he has not been swayed from the kind of politics he believes is just.

 

One other interesting quality that has set Governor Ortom aside from other governors is his personal style. He took the fashion cultural heritage of Benue State, especially their love for stripes and made it his style identity. He is the only Governor that rocks the rainbow coloured stripe caps with a lot of love and pride. It is so significant that, wherever he goes, the Governor wears his father’s land stripe symbol like a crown on his head.

He has his eyes on the goal and the custom at heart. Most times, it is hard to blend Multi colours with other monochrome outfits, but hey, fashion is what you make of it, and our doged politician, businessman and philanthropist Governor has created this style for himself which has come to suits his personality perfectly.

 

Governor Ortom is one of the few that have faced the hardest battles since he assumed office. Though, the state has been torn by herdsmen attack, flood and other forms of insecurities, he has not relented in his fight to get relief for his people. He was a Minister of State, Trade and Investments in Nigeria during the presidency of Goodluck Jonathan. Ortom was elected governor of Benue State as a member of the All Progressives Congress in 2015.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Scalp care during dry season

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The harmattan season is fast approaching. And this season begins after the rainy season, sometimes with extremes of cold, heat and intense dryness. With the extreme dryness of this season, the moisture of the hair is lost constantly. This leads to hair dryness and brittleness, making hair breakage a very common occurrence. The aim during […]
Body & Soul

Sweet-Smelling Evil

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

Tami’s writhing figure on the floor made Tume’s heart to almost stop beating. “My darling, what’s the matter?”   He said without thinking. Did he call Tami ‘my darling’ in the presence of his wife?   He was lucky, his wife was so scared of the sight before her that she didn’t assimilate what he […]
Body & Soul

At N8.5bn Bugatti La Voiture Noire is world most expensive luxury

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    At N8.5bn Bugatti La Voiture Noire is the most expensive luxury car in the world   Bugatti debuted its one-of-a-kind $18.68 million La Voiture Noire, which translates to The Black Car, at the Geneva International Motor Show in March, 2019. At $18.68 million, Bugatti La Voiture Noire is worth N8,564,600,000 billion naira.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica