Be in love with rainbow stripe caps like Gov Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ioraer Ortom is loved by his people for the fights he puts up to defend and restore peace to their land. He is also respected because he has not been swayed from the kind of politics he believes is just.

One other interesting quality that has set Governor Ortom aside from other governors is his personal style. He took the fashion cultural heritage of Benue State, especially their love for stripes and made it his style identity. He is the only Governor that rocks the rainbow coloured stripe caps with a lot of love and pride. It is so significant that, wherever he goes, the Governor wears his father’s land stripe symbol like a crown on his head.

He has his eyes on the goal and the custom at heart. Most times, it is hard to blend Multi colours with other monochrome outfits, but hey, fashion is what you make of it, and our doged politician, businessman and philanthropist Governor has created this style for himself which has come to suits his personality perfectly.

Governor Ortom is one of the few that have faced the hardest battles since he assumed office. Though, the state has been torn by herdsmen attack, flood and other forms of insecurities, he has not relented in his fight to get relief for his people. He was a Minister of State, Trade and Investments in Nigeria during the presidency of Goodluck Jonathan. Ortom was elected governor of Benue State as a member of the All Progressives Congress in 2015.

