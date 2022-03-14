Be Kind to Others but Never Forget to Be Kind to Yourself, Says Vladimir-Savchuk

Everyone, without exception, has been plagued by insecurities at one time or another. It is part and parcel of the human condition to experience periods where we doubt our abilities and self-worth. Such crippling attacks of insecurity can assail even the strongest and most confident amongst us. Yet, for some, chronic insecurity is a debilitating condition that prevents them from achieving their goals and living their best life. As a teenager, Vladimir Savchuk constantly struggled with insecurity due to a birth defect in his eye. Through his faith in Jesus Christ and sheer strength of character and power of will, Vladimir Savchuk was able to overcome his insecurities and lead a happy and fulfilling life as a Pastor who travels and spreads the Gospel of Jesus Christ to all four corners of the globe. Because he knows what suffocating ailment insecurities can be, Vladimir Savchuk has kindly agreed to share with us his three biggest insights to help you overcome yours.

“I think firstly, the most important things to bear in mind when striving to overcome your insecurities is a solid understanding of what is causing them,” explained Vladimir Savchuk. “Insecurity is an emotion, and like all emotions, it stems from our perspective of the world and our place in it. How we interpret life events, and circumstances is vital to our sense of self-esteem. So instead of only focusing on the negative and what you should have done or could improve, which a lot of people with insecurities tend to do, try focusing on the positives and what you are doing right. Life is a journey, and we never stop growing or learning. We are often our harshest critics, so my advice is to be kind to others but never forget to be kind to yourself,” he elaborated.

As a sworn Christian, Vladimir Savchuk believes the second most important insight he has gained into overcoming insecurities is to believe in something bigger than yourself. He explained, “We all tend to focus far too much on ourselves as individuals that we can lose sight of the bigger picture. No man is an island, and we are all part of a bigger mystery. You were put here for a reason, and once you realize that every one of us is unique, warts and all, only then can you embrace your perceived imperfections and failings and love yourself as God loves you.”

Lastly, Vladimir Savchuk feels that running from your fears as opposed to facing them is a surefire way to ensure your insecurities grow out of control. He explained, “It’s only by overcoming obstacles and facing your fears will you begin to cultivate faith in yourself. Never be afraid of failure; it’s something that happens to us all. The important thing is to stand up and fight for the life you wish to lead. Don’t let it happen; make it happen! You are master and commander of your own ship!”

