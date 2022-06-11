Olubadan designate
Be law abiding, upright, security conscious, Olubadan tells Ladoja, 4 other elevated High Chiefs

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, yesterday advised his High Chiefs (who were elevated to new positions following the vacuums that had been created before his installation), to be law abiding and see themselves as traditional custodians of security of their communities. The monarch, who was represented by the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola (a lawyer), at his Ali Iwo Palace, Ibadan, said this after the ex-Governor of Oyo State, High Chief Rasidi Ladoja and four others were elevated to their new positions in the Olubadan-in-Council. High Chief Ajibola said “The High Chiefs, who have just been promoted should be up to the task and respon-sibility they have been saddled with.

The High Chiefs are traditional and they are to oversee security, peace and happiness in their communities. So, we enjoin them to be vigilant, and shine their eyes very well. They must make sure they are uptight and that anything that happens in their communities must be settled. Above all, they should oversee security.

“They should not allow any ill-motive people, terrorists, thieves, be they Fulani or whoever, to infiltrate their communities. Anything they see, they should report immediately to security agencies. “They should make sure they keep peace and train their children very well. I wish them successfultenureofofficeandcongratulate them very well fortoday. I wish them long life so that they can be able to get to the throne of Olubadan. No matter how long, they will be there”, he said.

 

