Be loving, brotherly in your campaigns, Olubadan tells aspirants

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has told aspirants to be guided by brotherly love in their campaigns.

The monarch gave the advice yesterday during the presentation of the Oyo South senatorial aspirant, Kolapo Kola-Daisi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who visited him to ask for his blessing.

The traditional ruler said: “The enthusiasm being shown to the political process and the calibre of people coming out gives one joy and hope that we have not been overwhelmed by our current challenges, rather, we are exhibiting our resilience and the conviction that we shall overcome.

“My plea to you all is to go about the whole process without bitterness or hatred but with brotherly love and spirit of sportsmanship.

As a father of all, I can only pray for you that God will crown your efforts with success. All of you coming out are capable and worthy, yet, the available spaces are limited, but God will take charge.”

