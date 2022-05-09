Olubadan designate
News Top Stories

Be loving, brotherly in your campaigns, Olubadan tells aspirants

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, IBADAN Comment(0)

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has told aspirants to be guided by brotherly love in their campaigns.

 

The monarch gave the advice yesterday during the presentation of the Oyo South senatorial aspirant, Kolapo Kola-Daisi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who visited him to ask for his blessing.

 

The traditional ruler said: “The enthusiasm being shown to the political process and the calibre of people coming out gives one joy and hope that we have not been overwhelmed by our current challenges, rather, we are exhibiting our resilience and the conviction that we shall overcome.

 

“My plea to you all is to go about the whole process without bitterness or hatred but with brotherly love and spirit of sportsmanship.

 

As a father of all, I can only pray for you that God will crown your efforts with success. All of you coming out are capable and worthy, yet, the available spaces are limited, but God will take charge.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Jeral ‘JD’ Davis To Launch Online Talk Show

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Jeral ‘JD’ Davis has revealed he will be launching an online Talk show called ‘Talk Glass Of Jewels Talk Show’. Announcing this, CEO & Founder Jeral Davis said the show will premiere on their website and YouTube page in the coming weeks. He said to this end the blog will organize and host a script […]
News Top Stories

Drama as PDP govs endorse NWC’s decision

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

I’ve been reinstated –Chair …says October convention sacrosanct Atiku: My long absence not deliberate The PDP Governors’ Forum yesterday endorsed the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to hold its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Saturday. This came as Uche Secondus said he had been reinstated as […]
News

Beware of second coronavirus wave, British medics warn politicians

Posted on Author Reporter

Top medics have warned British political parties that local flare-ups of the novel coronavirus are likely and a second wave is a real risk. “While the future shape of the pandemic in the UK is hard to predict, the available evidence indicates that local flare-ups are increasingly likely and a second wave a real risk,” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica