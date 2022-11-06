Be modest, stylishly African like Femi Kuti

Femi Anikulapo-Kuti has a great CV in the music industry. His touch in music is blessing the younger generation of musicians.

Aside being a guru with the saxophone, he has a simple but enchanting personality.

Something he rarely boasts of. His personal style has encouraged a lot of young people to embrace African prints and designs.

As a strong advocate in promoting Africa and Nigerian culture, his music and sense of style testifies to that every time and everywhere he goes.

Many may expect him to go for all the most expensive fabrics and accessories but Femi will readily tell you modesty is the watch word and he loves his comfort. He once admitted he has both expensive and not very expensive items in his wardrobe.

He is not one of those that dress to kill or overly dress to impress but there is class in every attire he puts on. In his younger days, he wore more of adire but now, he wears more of guinea brocade. Femi loves embellishing his outfit and to him, Guinea brocade is easier with embroidery.

“With guinea brocade, I can do a lot of african pattern embroidery which w a s not possible with adire” he said. M a n y may not k n o w why Femi Kuti reduced wearing Aso Oke for s t a g e performances.

He said because Aso Oke is a very thick fabric, he found it impossible to wash when on tour and since he sweats a lot, he can’t do without washing them regularly. He had to look for a lighter material.

That was how he discovered his new love, brocade and that was how his dressing started to change. To him, T shirts are his house wear and for rehearsals while jeans is a no no for him.

