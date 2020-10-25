News

Be more committed, Ogun tells teachers

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Ogun State government says it educational reform will mull teachers’ commitment and dedication to work, which will propel students’ academic excellence in the State.

 

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo made this known during the newly inducted Principals and Vice Principals, which held at Lisabi Grammar School, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, the state capital.

 

Soyombo, in a statement signed by the Press Officer, State’s Teaching Service Commission, Mrs. Gbongubola Alao, admonished inductees to establish a cordial relationship with their teachers and students, so as to foster academic prospects in their various schools.

 

“Indeed, it is really very important to have a good relationship with your teachers and students, by doing this, it will profer immediate solution to their plights and it will as well pave way for academic to thrive in the state,” Soyombo said

 

In his goodwill message, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Technical Education, Prof. Joseph Odemuyiwa advised the newly inductees to conduct themselves in good manner and be a good managers of men, money and materials, saying that they should be assertive and subtle in relating with stakeholders

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 20 deaths, 604 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s COVID-19 fatality toll increased to its highest in close to two weeks with 20 new deaths confirmed on Thursday. A total of 833 people have now died of COVID-19 complications across Nigeria — Taraba is the only state yet to record any coronavirus-related death. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also confirmed […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19, oil price force states to cut N3trn from budget

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Pressured by the current economic realities created by COVID-19, the 36 state governors of the federation have slashed their 2020 budgets by a total of N3 trillion, New Telegraph has gathered.   The states’ aggregate budget of N9.2 trillion earlier signed into law has now been revised to N6.2 trillion as revenue dwindles. The states […]
News

China accuses US of racial discrimination over visa cancellations

Posted on Author Reporter

    China on Thursday accused the United States of political persecution and racial discrimination and said it reserves the right for further reaction, after Washington said it had revoked the visas of more than 1,000 Chinese students and researchers it had deemed security risks. The U.S. move, announced on Wednesday, was a violation of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: