Be more committed, Ogun tells teachers

The Ogun State government says it educational reform will mull teachers’ commitment and dedication to work, which will propel students’ academic excellence in the State.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo made this known during the newly inducted Principals and Vice Principals, which held at Lisabi Grammar School, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Soyombo, in a statement signed by the Press Officer, State’s Teaching Service Commission, Mrs. Gbongubola Alao, admonished inductees to establish a cordial relationship with their teachers and students, so as to foster academic prospects in their various schools.

“Indeed, it is really very important to have a good relationship with your teachers and students, by doing this, it will profer immediate solution to their plights and it will as well pave way for academic to thrive in the state,” Soyombo said

In his goodwill message, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Technical Education, Prof. Joseph Odemuyiwa advised the newly inductees to conduct themselves in good manner and be a good managers of men, money and materials, saying that they should be assertive and subtle in relating with stakeholders

Like this: Like Loading...