Be partner in progress, Buhari tells new NLC leader, Ajaero

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the newly elected President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, to be a partner in progress. The President, who congratulated the new Labour leader on his emergence, also lauded the National Executive Committee of the NLC on the success of the congress that produced the new leadership. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari said “After many years of hard work and struggles, the selflessness with which Ajaero dedicated himself today paid off. “His journey in the Labour movement has been a remarkable one, marked by many important milestones.

“This victory that emerged from a rancor-free congress,” the President noted, “is a mark of the strength of democracy in the nation’s labour movement. “Today, as he rises to the highest position in the NLC, it is our hope and desire that he will use the position to write a new chapter of progress for all workers and the labour movement in the country and the continent in general. The President also expressed the hope that Ajaero and his team would continue to be partners to the administration in fulfilling the aspirations of Nigerian people.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...