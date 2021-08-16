News

Be prepared for temptation, intimidation in your duties, CJN tells FCT Chief Judge, Khadis

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad Monday charged the acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory Judiciary, Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf and newly appointed Khadis to be fully prepared for temptation and intimidation that will come their ways in the discharge of their judicial functions.

The Khadis are Salisu Garba, Bashir Danmaisule, Lawa Sule, Abdullahi Adam Al-Ilory and Mohammed Salisu Abubakar.

The CJN, however, counselled them to be firm in the face of the challenges so as not to fall by the wayside.

Specifically, the CJN pleaded with them to remain firm and unshaken since good conscience fears no threat.

Administering oath of office on the judicial office, the CJN implored them to be impartial, fair to all and apply justice and equity in all their undertakings.

“The times that we are in, are quite perilous, so we need judicial officers that will be humble and dispassionate at the helm of affairs,” he said.

He further asked them to conduct their affairs within the armpit of the law and the oath administered on them.

