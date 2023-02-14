News

Be proactive, committed, Osinbajo urges APC legal panel

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has charged the members of the newly inaugurated APC Legal Compliance Committee to be proactive and committed to their assignments. This came as he described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the only party anchored on social democracy, social protection and social mobility, especially for the poor. According to a statement by Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laoku Akande, the legal panel was saddled with the responsibility for more than 1,400 Federal and States elective positions in polls holding later this month and the next.

The panel’s inauguration yesterday at the Presidential Villa was witnessed by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, the Minister of State, Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, and the APC National Legal Adviser, also the Coordinator of the Committee, Ahmad El-Marzuq. “Ours is the only party anchored on social democracy, social protection, that is, social mobility for the poor, and justice for the wronged,” Osinbajo said. He noted that the committee was crucial to the achievement of the party’s electoral ambitions in the 2023 Elections both at Federal and State levels across the country.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

