Be proactive in addressing girl-child issues, Osinajo tells govs

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has urged the governors to be proactive in addressing issues related to girl-child in their states. The Vice-President made this call yesterday at the National Dialogue Forum on the Girl-Child in Nigeria organised by the Women Arise for Change Initiative in collaboration with the African Child Policy Forum, Ethiopia.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo stressed that the Federal Government was focused and committed to advancing effective approaches to keeping girls safe cautioning however that most of the efforts would occur at the State and local government levels. While calling on governors to domesticate the Child Rights Act (CRA) in their states, Osinbajo said: “Gender- responsive measures that will transform education systems and address the barriers inhibiting girl child education must be introduced in States. And we are committed to ensuring that these initiatives happen.” While noting the impactful steps taken by the Rule of Law Advisory Team in the Presidency towards achieving a strong justice response system in supporting women and girls, he said: “Since 2016, the Rule of Law Advisory Team in the Presidency has been taking a range of steps.

“We have formed strategic partnerships with relevant stakeholders, local and international, including the European Union Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme, the Open Society Initiative for West Africa, The Cans Foundation and Ford Foundation, all of whose commitments have proven valuable in supporting our efforts to succeed. “To ensure effective coordination of responses to cases of Sexual and Gender- Based Violence (SGBV), the Rule of law Team supported the establishment of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) Response Teams across the country.”

