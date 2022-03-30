Be proactive in handling security issues, Obi tells FG

Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has called on the Federal Government to be more proactive in handling security issues. Obi, one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed shock at the recent terror attacks on Kaduna airport and on Abuja-Kaduna-bound train where several persons were reportedly abducted.

The former governor in a statement from his media office said the worsening level of insecurity across the country is depressing and disheartening. According to him, the terror attacks in Kaduna and different parts of the country should serve as wake-up call to the government to beef up the country’s security architecture and be more proactive in handling security issues. He lamented that the challenges of insecurity would be too much of a burden on Nigerians already battling with hardship and poverty, adding that it further aggravated the negative performance of Nigeria’s economy.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...