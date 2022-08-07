Be regal in Agbada like Ebuka

After Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi- Uchendu, broke the internet with his Agbada style at Banky W and Adesuwa Etomi’s traditional wedding, the love for Agbada among young men and women, went to another level. Ebuka always looks like royalty whenever he steps out in Agbada.

At the Banky W’s traditional marriage, Obi-Uchendu did not only give the groom a run for his title by looking extremely stylish, his carriage announced the Agbada designer, Ugomonye to the world.

The social media was so agog with Ebuka’s Agbada frenzy that it birthed the Agbada challenge, tipped off by AY the comedian, who used the tag to sell out ‘Merry Men’ movie at the cinema.

At the ongoing Big Brother Naija show, fashion designers have already started lining up to put their latest piece on the living mannequin. So, if you want to look the part of a Royal Prince, get a tip or two from Ebuka. Also, don’t forget your confidence and swag while walking into any occasion.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...