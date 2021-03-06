News Top Stories

Be resilient and defend yourselves, Zulum tells residents of Borno community

Barely four days after Boko Haram attack on Dikwa Town of Dikwa Local Government Area of the state, the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday paid a sympathy and resilience building visit to the area, with a call on them not to leave their ancestral homes and be resilient. The governor, who performed the Jumaat (Friday Prayers) in Dikwa, urged the residents to be resilient as Maiduguri cannot accommodate over 5,000 people from Dijwa alone talk less of Gubio, Monguno, Damasak among others towns.

While addressing the residents of the area at the Dikwa Central Mosques, shortly after the prayers and Dikwa Motor Park separately, Zulum said: “Dikwa is your ancestral home; you should not allow anybody to send you packing. “It is surprising that over 5,000 people, only 20 people with six gun trucks can chase you away from your ancestral home. “Dikwa is a big town, if you leave, Maiduguri will not accommodate you, so you should stand up and defend your communities. “You have over 300 members of the CJTF in this town but they are all useless, as they can’t defend your people.”

