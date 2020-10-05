Be security-conscious online, Danbatta tasks Nigerians

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has advised Nigerians to be cyber securityconscious online, noting that safety precautions are necessary for every internet user.

Danbatta stated this in a statement released yesterday to herald the commencement of a series of enlightenment and awareness campaign activities being embarked upon by the Commission for this year’s National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM).

The month of October every year is NCSAM globally, aimed at raising awareness about cyber security, and to provide the public with general knowledge and tools required for online safety. He said Internet users across mobile networks in Nigeria currently stand at 149.8 million as of August 2020, noting that more users are expected online as services in different sectors of the economy are becoming digitised.

He stated that the increase in digital financial transactions for ecommence activities calls for greater responsibility on the part of individuals and corporate internet users to protect themselves against cybercrimes.

According to Danbatta, as the Commission embarks on various policy initiatives to drive pervasive broadband penetration to achieve increased digital inclusiveness, it is not unmindful of those who use the Internet to carry out nefarious and dubious activities in the cyberspace.

“To keep the genuine individual and corporate Internet users safe, the NCC, as the regulator of the telecom sector, annually joins the rest of the world to create a lot of enlightenment around cybercrime in October every year.

We ensure that consumers are empowered through awareness and sensitisation campaigns, by providing information on both the positive and negative potentials available online, and measures required to safeguard themselves and their loved ones,” the EVC said.

