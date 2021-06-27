Be selfless, sensitive to needs of Nigerians Kaigama tells politicians

The Archbishop Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has urged politicians to imbibe the attitude of selflessness and be sensitive to the sufferings and needs of Nigerians.

In his Homily delivered at Sacred Heart Parish, Airport on Sunday in Abuja, he stressed the urgency of having leaders wake up to their primary responsibilities of alleviating the sufferings of the people by putting measures to address the abject poverty, worsening state of insecurity and giving them reasons to live.

The Cleric, who took readings from the books of Wisdom 1,13-15; 2:23-24, 2 Corinthians 8:7, 9, 13-15, Mark 5:21-43, however, admonished Nigerians to have faith in God, and not allow people’s attitude to discourage them from getting what they need from God

He said: “Dear friends, the type of faith we demonstrate in pilots or doctors is the type of faith we should demonstrate in our political leaders.

“But they must first be exemplary, selfless in service and sensitive to the needs of people under their care, especially in the use of public resources. Leaders can command the respect of people only when they don’t pursue their personal comfort or engage in an arrogant display of wealth and the paraphernalia of power.

“As Jesus identified with the sick, the suffering and downtrodden, our leaders must make conscious efforts to alleviate people’s suffering.

“Today that farmers cannot go to their farms for fear of bandits and kidnappers, children are not safe in school and youths are frustrated to the point of desperation, leaders must wake up to their responsibilities, to help heal the trauma of poverty, the psychological stress of insecurity and the fatigue of daily life.”

