News

Be selfless, sensitive to needs of Nigerians Kaigama tells politicians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Archbishop Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has urged politicians to imbibe the attitude of selflessness and be sensitive to the sufferings and needs of Nigerians.

 

In his Homily delivered at Sacred Heart Parish, Airport on Sunday in Abuja, he stressed the urgency of having leaders wake up to their primary responsibilities of alleviating the sufferings of the people by putting measures to address the abject poverty, worsening state of insecurity and giving them reasons to live.

 

The Cleric, who took readings from the books of Wisdom 1,13-15; 2:23-24, 2 Corinthians 8:7, 9, 13-15, Mark 5:21-43, however, admonished Nigerians to have faith in God, and not allow people’s attitude to discourage them from getting what they need from God

He said: “Dear friends, the type of faith we demonstrate in pilots or doctors is the type of faith we should demonstrate in our political leaders.

“But they must first be exemplary, selfless in service and sensitive to the needs of people under their care, especially in the use of public resources. Leaders can command the respect of people only when they don’t pursue their personal comfort or engage in an arrogant display of wealth and the paraphernalia of power.

 

“As Jesus identified with the sick, the suffering and downtrodden, our leaders must make conscious efforts to alleviate people’s suffering.

 

“Today that farmers cannot go to their farms for fear of bandits and kidnappers, children are not safe in school and youths are frustrated to the point of desperation, leaders must wake up to their responsibilities, to help heal the trauma of poverty, the psychological stress of insecurity and the fatigue of daily life.”

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Glo International Calling Bundles now available on E-Top Up, Direct Recharge

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Glo customers can now subscriber to its popular International Direct Dialling (IDD) bundles for international calls via E-Top Up channels and Direct Recharge.   Globacom announced the additional subscription options in a press statement issued in Lagos over the weekend.   According to the company, Glo International calling Bundles allow subscribers to enjoy high quality […]
News

Experts advocate increased family planning use to curb maternal mortality

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Against the background of low contraceptive use in Nigeria, two medical experts have advocated increased use of family planning to curb maternal mortality in the country.   Both the President, Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON), Prof. Oluwarotimi Akinola  and Hadiza Galadanci, a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology, have called on women of […]
News

FG inaugurates 100kw solar hybrid mini-grid in Edo community

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Federal Ministry of Power yesterday inaugurated a 100KW Solar Hybrid mini-grid in Adebayo community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State. Inaugurating the project, the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy- Agba said that the project was executed by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in collaboration with the ministry. This […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica