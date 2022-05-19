Olubadan designate
News

Be sincere to the electorate, Olubadan tells LP presidential aspirant

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, yesterday urged Labour Party (LP) presidential aspirant, Faduri Oluwadare Joseph, to be truthful and sincere to the electorate if he eventually wins his party’s ticket and becomes President. The monarch made the remark while reacting to the programme the aspirant presented to him at his Ibadan residence.

The Oba commended Joseph’s courage and asked him to remain tenacious in his pursuit of his goals for the country. He said: “No doubt, you are young and with your presentation, you have shown the capacity to deliver very well if given the opportunity, and if you will not get there and abandon your lofty dreams and goals for the country. But, you have shown that you know and understand the problems of the country. I can only pray for your success both at your party’s primary election and the presidential election afterwards. But be truthful and honest to the electorate.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

LG poll: A’Ibom SIEC creates 39 electoral wards

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Ahead of October 31 council election in Akwa Ibom State, the state Independent Electoral Commission has offered explanation on why it created 39 new electoral wards for the forthcoming elections in the state.   This, AKISIEC said the 13 electoral wards in each of the three Senatorial Districts of the state, would bring total number […]
News

Delhi running out of space to cremate Covid dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police in India’s capital Delhi have asked local authorities to identify more sites for Covid-19 cremations. A second wave of the coronavirus is ravaging parts of India, overwhelming hospitals, morgues and crematoriums, reports the BBC. The total number of infections passed 18 million on Thursday, with 386,452 more recorded, the biggest one-day increase on […]
News

Ibadan hosts first-ever Progressive Youth Festival

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The much talked about Progressives Youth Festival took place on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Ibadan at Liberty Stadium. The event was the first ever political event organised solely by young people and for young people, and the atmosphere at the stadium was electrifying.   Youths gathered from far and wide in the South West […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica