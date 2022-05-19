Be sincere to the electorate, Olubadan tells LP presidential aspirant

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, yesterday urged Labour Party (LP) presidential aspirant, Faduri Oluwadare Joseph, to be truthful and sincere to the electorate if he eventually wins his party’s ticket and becomes President. The monarch made the remark while reacting to the programme the aspirant presented to him at his Ibadan residence.

The Oba commended Joseph’s courage and asked him to remain tenacious in his pursuit of his goals for the country. He said: “No doubt, you are young and with your presentation, you have shown the capacity to deliver very well if given the opportunity, and if you will not get there and abandon your lofty dreams and goals for the country. But, you have shown that you know and understand the problems of the country. I can only pray for your success both at your party’s primary election and the presidential election afterwards. But be truthful and honest to the electorate.”

