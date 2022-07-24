Be smart in business suit like Elumelu

Business suits have never had the fashion prestige until the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu added his Magic touch.

Whenever Elumelu steps out in his complete boardroom look, there is always a fashion tip to learn. Just as this Finance guru knows the keys to better business plans, so he has eye for good fashion. It is one thing for your chosen profession to force you to wear and another thing to command respect wearing what you love.

Elumelu was one of the very few that pioneered slim fitted suits as Managing Director of Standard Trust Bank from way back and till date, he is still serving the most dashing and debonair looks in business suits. From his pictures, one can also tell Elumelu has great love for red ties.

We officially crown Delta’s exceptional billionaire with the ‘fashion king’ title. If your dream is to look like a million dollar man in business suits, then, photos from Tony Elumelu’s social media should be your guideline.

