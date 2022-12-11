Be the dashing, stylish guy like Stan Nze

Some are born great, while some achieve greatness.

In this context, Nollywood actor, Stan Nze, was born with good looks and his dashing personal style is the cherry on top. Often referred to as one of the heartthrobs of the big screen, there is almost nothing to hate about this dark skinned actor.

This is why he is the toast of every menswear designer, who has successfully turned him into a part-time model.

The ‘Rattlesnake’ actor has wowed fans severally on red carpet with both foreign and cultural outfits. Lately, Nze is all about the tuxedos and native. He has been spotted in button up shirts, shorts and sometimes in Agbada.

There are very few men that possess the ability to look good in everything they wear. This is why the phrase ‘some are born to slay, while others learn the art of looking good’ best describes Stan Nze. For always looking dashing, Stan Nze is not just a glam dude, he is a style role model to many young men.

