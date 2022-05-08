Body & Soul

Be the ‘Hip Girl’ with thigh high boots

Thigh high boots are back in style. But this time, with a little bit of glamour. The leather ones are the most wanted in this fashion rave. These stylish boots are not for ladies that like ‘the prime and proper’ fashion.

 

These boots are for ladies, who know how to switch their style for the hip hop girl look.

 

There is nothing subtle about pairing with these boots. It is the best footwear for bum shorts, mini dress and mini skirts. Top celebrities like Toyin Lawani, Toke Makinwa, Cynthia Cee C Nwadiora have been slaying in these boots in recent times. Also, at the just concluded 14th Headies hip hop award, Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime, showed off her hip girl style by slaying in black thigh high leather boots.

 

