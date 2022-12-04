Be the king of ‘Extra’ like Swanky Jerry

Nigeria’s top celebrity fashion stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo, better known as Swanky Jerry, has always known he will conquer the world of fashion with his enigmatic creativity.

This is why he chose a befitting name, ‘Swanky’ which the dictionary meaning says ‘display one’s wealth, knowledge, or achievements in a way that is intended to impress others.’ Swanky Jerry’s fashion is always on spotlight and paparazzi ready. He knows the jewelry, the detailing that can get the attention. This is one of the reasons he has huge success in styling celebrities.

Many may argue that his personal appearance is always too extra. He is one of the very few men who have dared to break the stereotype in men’s style.

When it comes to our dear Swanky, every fashion is possible. If you can think it, then it’s possible. Who says a man can’t wear heels? Who says a man can paint his nails? Or carry a clutch purse? These styles, he does with a lot of class.

A few have called him ‘the great masquerade’ but hey! If you can’t wow them into talking, then the fashion is not daring enough. All of us cannot be the conservatives.

No matter how eccentric many think his personal style is, his social media handle is always abuzz with fans trying to know the latest trend he is introducing and how he will style it.

To become who you are inside, you must borrow a little of Swanky’s courage and plenty doses of ‘Your opinion about me does not matter’. He is one of our our glam dudes of all times.

