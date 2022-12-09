News

‘Be transparent, shun fake news in 2023 general election’

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Media practitioners have been cautioned against the menace of fake news as the 2023 general election approaches to avoid confusion or heating up the polity. The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Dr. Dayo Oladebeye, gave the charge yesterday during a lecture he delivered at the NUJ Press Week, Ekiti State Council.

Oladebeye said it is understood that social media has not helped the situation in this regard in view of the fact that almost every Tom, Dick and Harry always wants to post things regardless of the sources. Oladebeye, who spoke on “2023 Elections: Beyond Religion, Ethnicity – The Place of The Media,” said the success of the 2023 election is everybody’s business, adding that Nigerians irrespective of religion or ethnic affiliation will all bear the consequences of the choice we make, either positively or otherwise.

 

Our Reporters

