Be united, Dalung tells SWAN

The immediate past Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has called on the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, to be united, insisting that some people with interest want to divide the professional body for their own selfish interest. Barr. Dalung made the call during SWAN national convention held at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium on Wednesday.

He averred that if the association must witness transformation, it cannot be done under the principle of anarchy. Dalung however commended the doggedness and sacrifice put in place by sports journalist to see that the festival sees the light of the day, adding that, the incessant postponement of the biennial competition was a big challenge.

The ex-minister reiterated that the custodian of the National Sports Festival is the National Council of Sport and not the Federal Government. He however charged Sports Writer in the country to harp more on sports investment which he described as key to sports development in the country. Dalung lamented on the total collapse in sport investment saying, “Some States are doing well in sport development while others are doing nothing. When you look at the investment here at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, it will go a long way for our future generations. With this infrastructure, We can host the All African Game and many top competition in the world.”

