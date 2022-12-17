Be wary of charlatans posing as religious leaders, psychologist warns

A social psychologist, Professor Samuel Ekundayo Oladipo, has warned against the exploitation, extortion, manipulation, and abuse being perpetrated by some religious leaders in the country under the guise of religion.

Oladipo stated this at his inaugural lecture, with the Theme: Religion and Psychology; The (U) Holy-Alliance in Contemporary Times.

Oladipo, who is a Director of the Directorate of Research and External Relations and also a former Dean of the College of Specialised and Professional Education, (COSPED), Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State, warned that “religion should never be used as an instrument to defraud, molest or abuse unsuspecting and sincere faithful, rather it should be for their well-being and psychological balance.” He cautioned individuals on the need to liberate themselves by jettisoning ignorance and embracing knowledge to break loose from the shackles of bondage and gullibility.

“The truth is that majority of the present-day religious leaders who are supposed to guide adherents to enjoy the benefits of religion are mostly exploiting and using religion for personal gain to the detriment of their followers,” he remarked.

The scholar advised individuals not to “compound their woes by believing their supposed religious leader’s hook, line and sinker,” but to rationalise every instruction or counsel before accepting them to be the truth.

