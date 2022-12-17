News

Be wary of charlatans posing as religious leaders, psychologist warns

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi Comment(0)

A social psychologist, Professor Samuel Ekundayo Oladipo, has warned against the exploitation, extortion, manipulation, and abuse being perpetrated by some religious leaders in the country under the guise of religion.

 

Oladipo stated this at his inaugural lecture, with the Theme: Religion and Psychology; The (U) Holy-Alliance in Contemporary Times.

Oladipo, who is a Director of the Directorate of Research and External Relations and also a former Dean of the College of Specialised and Professional Education, (COSPED), Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State, warned that “religion should never be used as an instrument to defraud, molest or abuse unsuspecting  and sincere faithful, rather it should be for their well-being and psychological balance.” He cautioned individuals on the need to liberate themselves by jettisoning ignorance and embracing knowledge to break loose from the shackles of bondage and gullibility.

“The truth is that majority of the present-day religious leaders who are supposed to guide adherents to enjoy the benefits of religion are mostly exploiting and using religion for personal gain to the detriment of their followers,” he remarked.

 

The scholar advised individuals not to “compound their woes by believing their supposed religious leader’s hook, line and sinker,” but to rationalise every instruction or counsel before accepting them to be the truth.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Blinken: US, India united in tackling COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday the United States and India are united in trying to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic together and Washington is determined to help India with its coronavirus crisis. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who has spent the past week in the United States seeking help amid a devastating […]
News

Germany pledges support for Nigeria Customs on border management

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The Federal Republic of Germany has pledged to assist Nigeria in training officers of the Nigeria Customs Service in efficient border management of the country.   This disclosure was made yesterday by the First Secretary of the Embassy of Germany, Mr. Bernt-Michael Gelpke, in Abuja. Gelpke spoke when he led a team from the Embassy […]
News

2023: APGA alleges purchase of PVCs in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ebonyi State, yesterday alleged that some people were purchasing the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) of the electorate, especially those in the rural areas. The party alleged that the victims who are predominantly illiterate and uninformed voters are offered from between N5, 000 to N10,000 depending on the bargain to offer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica