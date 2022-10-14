News

Be wary of neighbours offering you overseas travel, NEMA warns

Posted on

…receives another 126 Libya returnees

Adeyinka Adeniji

Nigerians have been warned to be cautious with anyone offering to help them or their wards in relocating abroad in search of greener pastures.

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), Alh Mustapha Habib Ahmed, sounded the warning in Lagos, Thursday, as he received a fresh batch of 126 voluntary Nigerian returnees from Misrata, Libya.

In a release made available by NEMA’s southwest coordinator, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, who represented him at the occasion, Ahmed, while urging Nigerians to “be wary of close associates or family friends, or neighborhood elders who, deceived with sweet talk of a better life in a foreign land”, added that they only cash in on their desperation to lure innocent Nigerians to slavery, which, he says victims end up regretting for the rest of their lives.

According to Farinloye’s statement, Ahmed also revealed the impostor’s latest trick in luring Nigerians to servitude.

“The new deceit being used as destination points are Iraq, Dubai (United Arab Emirates), and Egypt but all their victims end up in connected houses in Libya.”

An Al Burqa Aircraft, with registration number 5A-DMG Boeing 787, which brought the returnees, a total of 108 adults, 8 children, and 10 infants from the North African country, landed at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja at about 1622 hours.

Other Agencies that joined NEMA in receiving them were the Nigeria Refugee Commission, NAPTIP, DSS, Police and  Immigration Service.

 

