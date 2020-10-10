News

Be wary of overdose, Lagos tells traditional medicine practitioners

Concerned by the danger of drug abuse as a result of excessive intake of local herbs, the Lagos State government yesterday charged traditional medicine practitioners in the state to be specific in the dosage and prescriptions like their orthodox doctors. The state government also hinted that documentation of the practitioners’ operations was crucial in the 21st century.

Speaking at the opening session of a training programme organised for traditional medicine exhibitors and advertisers at the premises of Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board (LSTMB), at Onikan, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Folasade Jaji, urged the traditional medicine practitioners to ensure better documentation and measurement of their medicine just like their orthodox medicine counterparts.

