Be wary of unscrupulous scheme – SEC

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

The Securities and Exchange Commission has warned Nigerians against investing in Ponzi schemes, adding that any investment schemes that promise unrealistic returns should be treated with caution.

 

The Director-General of SEC, Lamido Yuguda, gave the warning while addressing journalists shortly after the Second Capital Market Committee meeting.

 

Speaking on the development, Yuguda called on Nigerians to always check the website of the Commission for list of approved capital market operators before making such investment decisions.

 

He cautioned the investing public against making hasty investment decisions when the returns on such investment are too attractive.

 

The SEC DG assured that the Commission would continue to work with relevant agencies of government and other critical stakeholders in the capital market to tackle the issue of ponzi schemes. He urged every capital market operator to conduct their businesses within the market functions approved for it by the Commission.

 

The SEC boss said the Commission would not hesitate to deal decisively with any operator who carries out any activity outside the function approved for it by the Commission.

 

He said: “The Com  mission continues its campaign against illegal operators in the capital market, especially Ponzi schemes and has adopted multi-level engagements with media platforms and regulators of publicity agencies in order to curb the reach and activities of these illegal operators.

 

“While we continue our activities to resolve the complaints that have been forwarded to the Commission through the official channels, it is important to reiterate to the investing public to bewary of unscrupulous schemes that promise unrealistic returns on investment.

 

“We will like to use this opportunity to reiterate our commitment towards zero tolerance for market infractions.”

Business

U.S. equity futures fluctuate

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Markets were mildly risk-off on Monday as investors weighed strong economic data from China, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s stimulus plans and surging coronavirus trends. Carrefour SA tumbled six per cent, leading Europe’s Stoxx 600 lower, after Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. abandoned talks on a $20 billion merger. The dollar ticked higher, while S&P 500 futures […]
Business

Sanusi asks CBN to fund BDCs to defend naira

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, has said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) must fund Bureau De Change (BDC) segment of the foreign exchange, if it was keen on defending the naira.   Sanusi, a former CBN governor, said this action will bridge the gaps between official and parallel market rates of the naira.   The […]
Business

NSE halts losses, records N3bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Activities at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed positive yesterday, reversing four days negative sentiments following gains recorded mainly from blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.02 per cent to close the trading session positive as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following […]

