Be wealth creators not parasites, UniAbuja charges 4,311 matriculants

The University of Abuja has challenged its newly matriculated 4,311 students for the 2020/2021 academic session, to attain entrepreneurial skills that would make them wealth creators rather than parasites, at the completion of their studies. Vice-Chancellor of UniAbuja, Prof. Abdul- Rasheed Na’Allah who gave the charge during the institution’s matriculation ceremony on Wednesday in Abuja, advised the students to not only pass through the university, but allow the university to also pass through them.

He said: “We have put in place a remodelled centre for entrepreneurship and senate has approved that from 200-level up to 400-level, students of this university will acquire entrepreneurial skills. “Your nation expects you to create wealth; you are not expected to be parasites in Nigeria, your parents do not expect you to finish and continue to depend in them, you must know that this university is providing you the opportunity to acquire entrepreneurship skills. “No matter your discipline even if you are in 100Level, begin to think about it; what is it am going to do to create wealth, what is it that am going to do to ensure that I fill in the gap of services, products, development of Nigeria.”

