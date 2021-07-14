Education

Be wealth creators not parasites, UniAbuja charges 4,311 matriculants

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…reads riot act to students

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The University of Abuja has challenged its newly matriculated 4,311 students for the 2020/2021 academic session, to attain entrepreneurial skills that would make them wealth creators rather than parasites, at the completion of their studies.

Vice Chancellor of UniAbuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who gave the charge during the institution’s matriculation ceremony on Wednesday in Abuja, advised the students to not only pass through the university, but allow the university to also pass through them.

He said: “We have put in place a remodeled centre for entrepreneurship and senate has approved that from 200Level up to 400Level, students of this university will acquire entrepreneurial skills.

“Your nation expects you to create wealth; you are not expected to be parasites in Nigeria, your parents do not expect you to finish and continue to depend in them, you must know that this university is providing you the opportunity to acquire entrepreneurship skills.

“No matter your discipline even if you are in 100Level, begin to think about it; what is it am going to do to create wealth, what is it that am going to do to ensure that I fill in the gap of services, products, development of Nigeria.”

The VC, who stressed the intolerance of the institution to cultism, antisocial and undesirable behaviour and all manner of rudeness to staff and co students, warned that the institution would not hesitate to expel or rusticate any student who goes contrary to the code of ethics.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

UNN launches anti-COVID-19 digital machine

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As part of efforts to fight the ravaging global Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has launched a contactless digital hand cleaning machine that uses sensor to monitor body temperature, dispenses hand sanitiser, detergent and water.   The machine was produced and fabricated by the institution’s Faculty of Engineering. The Vice-Chancellor, […]
Education

ASUU strike: Protesting UNIUYO students give FG seven days to open varsities

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe,

Worried by the prolong closure of universities across the country, angry students under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), University of Uyo (UNIUYO) Chapter, at the weekend defied the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols and took to the streets in a peaceful demonstration, urging the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Unions of […]
Education

Lagos NYSC coordinator condemns call for scrapping of scheme

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

…as Umuneke community honours their own   The Lagos State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Eddy Megwa, has said that the people calling for the scrapping of the scheme are doing so from an uninformed point, saying anyone who passed through the crucible of NYSC will know the importance of the scheme. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica