Be Wise and Discerning Elders, not Charlatans, CSO Cautions NEF

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Conference of Civil Society for Peace, Security and National Development has described as mischievous and unacceptable, a publication in the Punch newspaper attributed to the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) calling for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity in the country.

In a press release jointly signed and made available to journalists in Abuja by Dr. Adamu Muhammad and Hon. Mike Msuaan, the CSO expressed shock that an organisation like NEF that is supposed to be politically neutral and a responsible stakeholder has decided to play to the dictates of the opposition without looking at the facts on ground.

“It has come to us as a rude shock that elders from the north, a region that was once the flashpoint of violent terror groups and bandits before the coming of President Muhammdu Buhari cannot appreciate the fact that the situation has drastically changed. To ignore the fact that President Bihari has done well for the northern region in the area of security is outright wickedness”, the group noted.

Charlatans, the CSO noted have taken over the media and political space to propagate their empty ideologies to unsuspecting Nigeria as 2023 draws near without attempting to proffer solutions to any of Nigeria’s problems. This is unhealthy and dangerous for our nascent democracy.

“It is a pity that the charlatans criticising the present administration do not have any solutions to offer except a blind greed for power. Their desperation is evident in the kind of tactics they are employing to sway public opinion to their devilish agendas but they won’t succeed”, the statement added.

The CSO noted further that security is everyone’s business and that those masquerading as elders should know that they have a role to play if there is insecurity in their regions. They fact that they have not done anything for the past seven years apart from criticisms and a refusal to acknowledge the tremendous efforts made to restore security to the country speaks volumes.

“You cannot claim to be elders and do nothing to curtail the insecurity in your region. Instead of calling for the immediate resignation of President Buhari, tell Nigerians what efforts you have made. If you cannot point to anything you have done then at least appreciate the good works President Buhari has done”, the statement added.

The CSO called on Mr. President and all Nigerians to shun the antics of politicised and biased groups like NEF who are shopping for political patronage and can say anything including inciting civil unrest just to get some attention and morsels from their masters tables.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...