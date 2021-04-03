Beach Soccer league kicks off in Lagos April 3rd

Beach Soccer league is set to kick off in Lagos from April 3rd to 5th according to the organisers. This is sequel to the approval given by the Nigeria Football Federation NF) to the Beach Soccer League body to kick-start its activities. The Nigeria Beach Soccer Association (NBSA) is a new body Chaired by Honourable Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande, who is a Member of the NFF Board, and Coordinated by Mr Mahmud Hadejia, the President of the African Beach Soccer Union (ABSU), together with other Member Associations from Lagos, Kebbi, Kaduna, Kwara, Kogi, Edo, Plateau, FCT, Anambra amongst other states. The league will be played across 4 centres which have existing Beach Soccer structures in the country. These centres are Lagos, which will host in April; Kebbi in May; Kwara in June; and Kaduna will host the Super finals in July. The league will feature 8 teams at the maiden edition. Kebbi, Kaduna, Kwara, Edo, Badagry, Lagos Beach Soccer Clubs have confirmed their participation, others from Kogi and Anambra State have also indicated interests to participate at the inaugural edition. Elegushi Beach in Lagos will host the first 2 days, followed by Landmark Beach which will host the final day of the League’s first round.
