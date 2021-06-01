Beach Volleyball: NVBF invites 16 players ahead of Olympic qualifiers

The Nigeria Volleyball Federation has invited 16 players and four coaches ahead of next month’s Olympic Beach Volleyball qualifiers in Morocco.

The second and final rounds of qualifiers will be hosted and organise from June 21 to 28, in Morocco.

A statement by Engineer Musa Nimrod, Chairman Caretaker Committee of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), said the invited players resumed camping in Kaduna on Sunday.

Nimrod said winners of the beach volleyball events (men and women) at the 2021 National Sports Festival as well as the winners of the 2021 President Beach Volleyball Cup (men and women) were invited to camp.

He revealed that the federation is in the final stages of talks with the Ghana Volleyball Federation where the national team players will continue their camping exercise before proceeding to Morocco.

“It is exactly a month to the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers in Morocco and Nigeria Volleyball Federation will officially open its camp on Sunday,” Nimrod said.

“The Caretaker Committee has drawn a list of 16 players and eight coaches that will resume camp because our main goal is to be at the Olympics.

