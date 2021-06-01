Sports

Beach Volleyball: NVBF invites 16 players ahead of Olympic qualifiers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigeria Volleyball Federation has invited 16 players and four coaches ahead of next month’s Olympic Beach Volleyball qualifiers in Morocco.
The second and final rounds of qualifiers will be hosted and organise from June 21 to 28, in Morocco.
A statement by Engineer Musa Nimrod, Chairman Caretaker Committee of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), said the invited players resumed camping in Kaduna on Sunday.
Nimrod said winners of the beach volleyball events (men and women) at the 2021 National Sports Festival as well as the winners of the 2021 President Beach Volleyball Cup (men and women) were invited to camp.
He revealed that the federation is in the final stages of talks with the Ghana Volleyball Federation where the national team players will continue their camping exercise before proceeding to Morocco.
“It is exactly a month to the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers in Morocco and Nigeria Volleyball Federation will officially open its camp on Sunday,” Nimrod said.
“The Caretaker Committee has drawn a list of 16 players and eight coaches that will resume camp because our main goal is to be at the Olympics.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Tributes as football legend, Maradona, dies @ 60

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Tributes continue to pour in as Football legend Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players of all time, died at the age of 60. The former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager suffered a heart attack at his Buenos Aires home. He had successful surgery on a brain blood clot earlier in November and was to […]
Sports

Izugbokwe hails standard of members at Luik Tennis tourneywhich

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chief Executive Officer of the Luik Tennis and Recreation Club, Uzonna Izugbokwe, has expressed his satisfaction on the performance of members of the club at the recently concluded 4th annual Luik Tennis and Recreation Club Member Tennis League. Speaking with our correspondent, Izugbokwe revealed that the members have shown that they are one big […]
Sports

JUST IN: West Brom sack Bilic, Allardyce set to take over

Posted on Author Reporter

  Slaven Bilic has been sacked by West Brom, with former England manager Sam Allardyce likely to replace him as head coach at The Hawthorns. Bilic was dismissed on Wednesday despite his side earning a 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Tuesday night, reports the BBC. “Albion would like to thank Slaven and his coaching staff […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica