Beach Volleyball Tour: Nigeria targets Paris 2024 Olympics participation – Nimrod

The Chairman of Nigeria Beach Volleyball Commission, Musa Nimrod, said the Federation is working round the clock in ensuring Nigeria does not miss the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Nimrod stated this at the end of the National Beach Volleyball Tour (Round 1) in Yola, Adamawa State on Saturday.

He said the beach volleyball tour will ensure Nigeria players are fit before major African Championships and International outings.

Thememberof theConfederationof African Beach Volleyball Commission said: “The Nigeria Beach VolleyballCommissiondecidedtocommencetheNational Beach Volleyball Tour this year because the aim is for Nigeria to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“Nigeria narrowly missed participating in the Olympics twice; Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. Nigeria placed second in 2016 behind Egypt and second in 2020 behind Kenya.

“The Federation is trying to give new players the opportunity to make the country proud and coming to Yola for the Round 1 of the National Beach Volleyball Tour is not a mistake, it is by divine intervention.”

The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation toldNigerianstoexpectmoreexplosiveperformances in the second and third round later this year

