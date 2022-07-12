Sports

Beach Volleyball Tour: Nigeria targets Paris 2024 Olympics participation – Nimrod

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The Chairman of Nigeria Beach Volleyball Commission, Musa Nimrod, said the Federation is working round the clock in ensuring Nigeria does not miss the Paris 2024 Olympics.

 

Nimrod stated this at the end of the National Beach Volleyball Tour (Round 1) in Yola, Adamawa State on Saturday.

 

He said the beach volleyball tour will ensure Nigeria players are fit before major African Championships and International outings.

Thememberof theConfederationof African Beach Volleyball Commission said: “The Nigeria Beach VolleyballCommissiondecidedtocommencetheNational Beach Volleyball Tour this year because the aim is for Nigeria to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

 

“Nigeria narrowly missed participating in the Olympics twice; Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. Nigeria placed second in 2016 behind Egypt and second in 2020 behind Kenya.

 

“The Federation is trying to give new players the opportunity to make the country proud and coming to Yola for the Round 1 of the National Beach Volleyball Tour is not a mistake, it is by divine intervention.”

The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation toldNigerianstoexpectmoreexplosiveperformances in the second and third round later this year

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Man City outclass rivals Man United

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Arsenal beat Watford   Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored twice each as Manchester City outclassed rivals Manchester United to move six points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League again. De Bruyne slotted in the opener from Bernardo Silva’s cut-back but Jadon Sancho levelled against his old club. The […]
Sports

Why I want Ighalo back in Eagles –Rohr

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr has revealed why Odion Ighalo could make a potential return to the Nigerian national team despite the array of attacking talents in the squad. Speaking in an interview with journalists, The former Burkina Faso manager revealed the players could benefit from the experience of Ighalo. When asked why he wants […]
Sports

Judo class puts seven-year-old in a coma

Posted on Author Reporter

  The case of a boy who is fighting for his life after being slammed to the floor 27 times during judo practice by his coach and classmate has shocked Taiwan – but it has also highlighted what critics say is a culture of turning a blind eye to abuse against children. Wei Wei* is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica