Bear season beckons as global shares slip

Shares slid worldwide on Tuesday as disappointing company earnings and fears about slowing global economic growth punctured the mini-rally of the last few trading days. Nasdaq futures lost two per cent, with traders blaming an earnings warning from Snap, which saw shares in the Snapchat owner tumble 28 per cent, while S&P 500 futures slipped 1.25 per cent. That followed a 1.2 per cent fall in MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, while the benchmark Stoxx index of European shares fell 0.92 per cent. All major sectors fell, with utilities and commodity- linked stocks leading declines, as investors awaited May purchasing managers index (PMI) data due in the morning session for clues about the slowing economy.

Citi analysts said their analysis showed bearish positioning on U.S. equity futures had started to stabilise, and those holding “short” positions were closing out those bets after making hefty profits. European stock market positioning remains short but here too the bearish momentum is slowing, they added. The dollar index, which tracks its performance against a basket of major currencies, meanwhile fell 0.3 per cent to 101.81, a onemonth low. The euro held near onemonth highs as odds narrowed on a July rate rise from the ECB.

That saw the euro at $1.0727, having bounced 1.2 per cent overnight in its best session since early March. It now faces stiff chart resistance around $1.0756. Markets had taken some comfort from U.S. President, Joe Biden’s comment on Monday that he was considering easing tariffs on China, and from Beijing’s on-going promises of stimulus. Unfortunately, China’s zero-COVID-19 policy and its lockdowns have already done considerable economic damage. “Following disappointing April activity data, we have downgraded our China GDP forecast again and now look for 2Q GDP to contract 5.4 per cent annualised, previously ‒1.5 per cent,” warned analysts at JPMorgan. “Our second-quarter global growth forecast stands at just 0.6 per cent annualised rate, easily the weakest quarter since the global financial crisis outside of 2020.”

