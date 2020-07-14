Bearing burden of fuel subsidy removal

The Federal Government tasked Nigerians to henceforth prepare to bear petrol price burden amid troubles ahead over fuel subsidy removal and rising crude oil prices at the global market. Adeola Yusuf reports

The Federal Government on Thursday bluntly told millions of Nigerians that they would henceforth bear the burden of higher prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, who declared this in a statement published on the ministry’s Instagram page, declared that at no time did the President Muhammadu Buhari led-Federal Government promise to keep the pump price of the product permanently low.

The government had through the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) started issuance of monthly price band advisory for petrol marketers.

With a declaration by the minister, what this means is that as the prices of crude oil surge at the international market, Nigerians will pay more for petrol.

The unfortunate reality On one hand, Nigerians want the prices of crude oil to increase, on the other, they want the prices of Petroleum products low.

They have right to expect the two at the same time.

Their country – Nigeria, Africa’s biggest crude oil exporter, built four refineries and, it, at the same time allocates 445,000 barrels out of a daily average of two million barrels of crude oil it produces to the refineries for local consumption.

One of the refineries located in Port Harcourt has been grounded while the three are back and forth in their journeys to efficiency.

These unfortunate realities brought the nation on its knees at the mercy of foreign refiners to supply over 60 million litres of white products it consumes daily.

While the taste for petrol continues to grow, the need for it also ballons on daily basis and to cushion the negative effects of these and perhaps satisfy their unquenchable thirst for corruption, some officials of the government introduced subsidy.

After many years of waste on money going into several trillions of naira, the castle build in the air with the subsidy appears to have been suffering gradual demolition with the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The pandemic did not only kill, it exposes the unsustainability of subsidy on fuel.

Minister’s declaration

The government, Sylva declared in the statement entitled; ‘Deregulation: The facts and the reasons behind the policy,’ had concluded that it could no longer bear the burden of petrol subsidy.

“After a thorough examination of the economics of subsidising PMS for domestic consumption, the Federal Government concluded that it was unrealistic to continue with the burden of subsidising PMS to the tune of trillions of naira every year, more so when this subsidy was benefiting in large part the rich, rather than the poor and ordinary Nigerians,” the minister said.

Deregulation, he added, “means that the government will no longer continue to be the main supplier of petroleum products but will encourage the private sector to take over the role of supplying the products.

“This means also that market forces will henceforth determine the prices at the pump. In line with global best practices, the government will continue to play its traditional role of regulation to ensure that this strategic commodity is not priced arbitrarily by private sector suppliers.”

He likened the regulatory function to the role played by the Central Bank of Nigeria in the banking sector, “ensuring that commercial banks do not charge arbitrary interest rates”.

This has been the prayers of petroleum products marketers who demanded that the government should terminate interventions/subsidising the price of petrol.

They have spoken at diffent fora against subsidy and have demanded that the government allow market fundamentals to determine the price.

Marketers, PPPRA’s bickering Stakeholders disagreed with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) over the introduction of ‘guiding retail price,’ to be issued by the agency monthly on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), despite the deregulation of the downstream sector of Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

In its statement released in Abuja, PPPRA had stated: “Suffice to say that in a deregulated market, the role of a regulator in monitoring and regulating activities in the sector cannot be over-emphasised.

“It would be recalled that the removal of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) price cap and implementation of a market-based pricing regime were first announced by the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, in March 2020.

“This was followed by PPPRA’s publication announcing the regulation on the market-based pricing regime, thus, creating a legal framework for the policy.

“The Honourable Minister had earlier stated that the Federal Government will continue to monitor the price of petroleum products and advise on monthly guiding prices that guarantee reasonable returns to operators while ensuring consumers pay appropriate prices in line with market reality and are not overcharged.

“The Honourable Minister, in his statement, further stressed that the government’s role in a deregulated economy was to provide, through the operation of the PPPRA, a pricing mechanism to create a marketdriven price regime.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is instructive to state that no private individual or group has the mandate to fix prices of petroleum products, however the statutory regulatory body is saddled with the responsibility of advising guiding prices.

“The agency shall monitor market trends and advise the NNPC and oil marketing companies on the monthly guiding market-based price.

The price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) advised by the Agency shall be guiding retail price at which the product shall be sold across the country.”

MOMAN, IPMAN kick However, Operations Controller, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr. Mike Osatuyi, stated: “The Federal Government through PPPRA announced the removal of price cap on PMS (petrol) on May 4, 2020 thereby ushering in full deregulation of the downstream sector since AGO and DPK has been deregulated earlier.

“The snag of PPPRA bringing what they called pricing guide on PMS template brought a big question of genuine deregulation of PMS, if the claimed market fundamentals will determine the PMS pump price.

“We have not seen PPPRA coming out with pricing guide on DPK and AGO for years.

So why now and what is the meaning of pricing guide in a deregulated regime?

IPMAN will import when the coast is clear with all grey areas are cleared.”

Similarly, Professor Omowumi O. Iledare, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Professorial Chair, Oil and Gas Economics and Management, Institute for Oil and Gas Studies, University of Cape Coast, said: “Great stride, but another Executive Secretary can come tomorrow with another president and use a section of the Act to issue another order. Let us not celebrate illegality.

“The act only empowers the Executive Secretary (ES), to advise the minister of petroleum on petroleum product pricing.

I am surprised the ES is making such pronouncement. I will be shocked if marketers and banks will take an investment risk on pronouncements by an ES.

“I stand to be corrected, PPPRA cannot deregulate and exist, can it?

What then is the role of Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) if marketers can sell products at market price, dictated mostly by crude oil price, exchange rate and margins?

Only the president and National Assembly can deregulate to pass the test of time.

The window of opportunity to do it is closing very fast.” Furthermore, the President, Oil and Gas Service Providers Association of Nigeria (OGSPAN), Mazi Colman Obasi, said: “The government should deregulate with caution not to leave the masses in the hands of marketers, whose main desires may be to exploit them.”

In addition, speaking at a recent webinar, Chairman, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji, had said: “As far as we are concerned, there is a need for the private sector to make input, while such policy is being put in place so that at the end of the day, we would have a policy that is beneficial not only to the industry but to the economy as a whole.”

Last line With a prospective increase in the prices of crude oil at the international market, there is a looming hike in the prices of petrol and an imminent bickering between the government and its people.

The minister too can do better at rallying people foe the high price ahead.

Going further, instead of just a blanket statement that Nigerians should prepare to bear the budden, the minister should make them see reasons the removal of subsidy is in their best interest.

Like this: Like Loading...