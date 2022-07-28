Bears sustain grip on equities

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), mid-week, entered its seventh consecutive session loss as the bearish sentiments persisted. The All-Share Index declined by 0.5 per cent to 50,188.55 points. Sustained sell-offs in MTNN (-1.30 per cent), GTCO (-3.92 per cent), ACCESSCORP (-4.49 per cent), ZENITHBANK (-1.90 per cent) and WEMABANK (-9.77 per cent) contributed to keep the market in the red. The year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 17.49 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N136.88 billion to close at N27.06 trillion.

This declines put the index on track for its second consecutive weekly loss. Market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions increasing by 39.79 per cent. A total of 829.51 million shares valued at N4.11 billion were exchanged in 4,977 deals.

TRANSCORP (-4.72 per cent) led the volume chart with 23.27 million units traded, while MTNN (-1.30 per cent) led the value chart in deals worth ₦1.13 billion. Market breadth closed negative with thirty three (33) losers versus three gainers. CUSTODIAN made the heaviest loss of 10 percent to close at N6.30 kobo per share. JAIZBANK also followed with 10 per cent loss to sell at 72 kobo per share. The share price of WEMABANK fell by 9.77 per cent to close at N3.60 kobo per share. UCAP shed 9.09 per cent to trade at N10.00 per share, while the share value of CAP fell by 9.09 per cent to close at N17.00. On the other hand, FCMB topped the gainers’ chart by 3.33 per cent gain to close at N3.10 kobo per share. Nascon trailed by with 0.91 per cent appreciation to sell at N11.10 kobo per share.

