The Chairman, NFF Task Force on Youth competitions, Alhaji Aminu Balele Kurfi has pledged the sum of $20,000 for the U23 men national team, Olympic Eagles, if they beat Tanzania in the first leg of their U23 AFCON qualifying fixture in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Alhaji Kurfi made the pledge at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos while speaking with the players Thursday evening shortly before the team’s departure to Tanzania aboard a Kenyan Airways flight.

The Katsina State-born football administrator charged the Olympic Eagles to make Nigerians proud by ensuring they beat their Tanzanian counterparts on Saturday.

Kurfi also conveyed the goodwill messages of Youth and Sports Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare and NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau to the team while assuring them that Nigerians are fully supporting the team to come out victorious.

Responding, Head Coach Salisu Yusuf thanked the Katsina State FA Chairman for prioritizing the team while assuring that the team will give its best in the showdown with Tanzania.

Also speaking, team captain Success Makanjuola stated that the players are highly motivated and will go all out to secure victory on Saturday.

