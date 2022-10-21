Sports

Beat Tanzania, pocket $20,000 – Task Force boss tells Olympic Eagles

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Chairman, NFF Task Force on Youth competitions, Alhaji Aminu Balele Kurfi has pledged the sum of $20,000 for the U23 men national team, Olympic Eagles, if they beat Tanzania in the first leg of their U23 AFCON qualifying fixture in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Alhaji Kurfi made the pledge at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos while speaking with the players Thursday evening shortly before the team’s departure to Tanzania aboard a Kenyan Airways flight.

The Katsina State-born football administrator charged the Olympic Eagles to make Nigerians proud by ensuring they beat their Tanzanian counterparts on Saturday.

Kurfi also conveyed the goodwill messages of Youth and Sports Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare and NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau to the team while assuring them that Nigerians are fully supporting the team to come out victorious.

Responding, Head Coach Salisu Yusuf thanked the Katsina State FA Chairman for prioritizing the team while assuring that the team will give its best in the showdown with Tanzania.

Also speaking, team captain Success Makanjuola stated that the players are highly motivated and will go all out to secure victory on Saturday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Omokaro, Udeze, lament Eagles’ absence in CHAN

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…disagree over exclusion of home-based in Eaglestalents Two ex-internationals, Bright Omokaro and Ifeanyi Udeze, have lamented the inability of the Super Eagles B team to qualify for the ongoing CHAN Competition in Cameroon. It would be recalled that the team led by Imama Amapakabo failed to qualify after losing on aggregates to Togo and the […]
Sports

Rooney apologises to family, Derby over online images

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wayne Rooney has apologised to his family and Derby after images emerged on Sunday appearing to show the former England striker asleep in a hotel room surrounded by a group of young women. “I made a mistake,” Derby manager Rooney told Sky Sports after the Championship club’s friendly against Real Betis on Wednesday. “I went to […]
Sports

AFCON 2012: Eagles throw away four-goal lead to share points with Lone Star

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held to a 4-4 draw by Sierra Leone in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday, after going 4-0 up in the first half. Alex Iwobi opened scoring at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, before Victor Osimhen doubled Nigeria’s advantage with a one-time finish. Iwobi grabbed his brace […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica