Beauty academy debuts in Lagos

CEO of Poshglow Skincare, Folashade Omotoyinbo, has concluded plans to begin a beauty academy named Poshglow Beauty Academy designed to empower young Nigerians to acquire entrepreneurial skills to become professionals in the beauty business.

Speaking at a press briefing recently at the academy in Ikeja, the Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Folashade Omotoyinbo, disclosed that she aims to ensure an accessible and effective platform for interested Nigerians to acquire the knowledge of the beauty business and be independent and productive. she said some of the training would include skincare & waxing, makeup, massage, nail courses, lash & brow courses, amongst others

In her words, Folashade said: “The beauty industry is fast growing with yearly beauty trends.There are always exciting techniques to discover; it is my joy to see young Nigerians signing into the beauty business with passion because once the interest is there, the learning process will be seamless.”

The beauty market is a large market where one who knows their onions can navigate and profit. This academy will be out there to make educational provisions for our unemployed youths to make them more productive.

Poshglow beauty academy offers the highest level of training to students interested in beauty therapy and cosmetology and a complete curriculum that allows students to learn professional and progressive beauty therapy techniques.

Poshglow beauty academy is staffed with practising beauty professionals who are fully qualified educators.

