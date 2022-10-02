Beauty and health benefits Of Cucumber

Cucumber is one of the green vegetables with many great health and beauty benefits.

And because we are in the mood to promote anything ‘green’ we choose our best vegetable, Cucumber.

This vegetable is every beauty spa’s best friend. A lot questions has been asked about, why beauty experts put cucumber slice on the eyes of clients after facial treatment. After reading the following, you will not wait until you eat salad to buy a cucumber.

Cucumber slice on eyes is often used for the dark circles under the eyes. It has a skin lightening effect that can also make your skin appear youthful and glowing. It has been proven that the ascorbic acid and caffeic acid in cucumbers bring down the water retention in the eyes.

This will reduce the swelling and puffiness around the eyes. Benefit for skin Using cucumber on sunburn can provide instant, cooling relief. If you experience sun burn on your facial skin, you can rub a freshly sliced cucumber on your skin to cool it down. Cucumber pulp can improve your skin’s complexion, especially if you are experiencing redness or irritation.

Cucumber pulp can also help rejuvenate the skin. Cucumbers can help tighten open pores. Cucumber extract can be used as a toner or skin tightener. This is what makes it perfect in the LifeCell cleanser. Oddly enough, Cucumber is not just beneficial on the face and eyes. It can be used on cellulite! Mix ground coffee with Cucumber juice, and some raw honey.

You can apply this to cellulite and wrap it in cloth. Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing. Cucumbers are 95 per cent water. So, in essence, they are a great moisturizer for the skin. Cucumbers are high in Vitamin E and potassium to reduce fine lines, act as an anti wrinkle treatment, reduce blemishes and many other signs of aging.

Cucumbers on eyes also work well because Cucumbers are high in silica and antioxidants. This abundance of antioxidants is what makes it one of the best anti-aging products. Cucumbers are natural. So, when you use cucumber on eyes, you can be sure you are not applying anything that will irritate your eyes. Benefits of eating Cucumber Keeps you hydrated.

If you are too busy to drink enough water, munch on the cool Cucumber, which is 96 per cent water. It will cheerfully compensate! Fights heat, both inside and out. Eat Cucumber, and your body gets relief from heartburn. Apply Cucumber on your skin, and you get relief from sunburn and itchy skin.

Cucumber Flushes out toxins. All that water in Cucumber acts as a virtual broom, sweeping waste products out of your system. With regular use, Cucumber is known to dissolve kidney stones.

It nourishes you with vitamins: A, B and C, which boost immunity, give you energy and keep you radiant. Give it more power by juicing Cucumber with Carrot and Spinach. Supplies skin-friendly minerals: magnesium, potassium, silicon. That’s why Cucumber-based treatments are popular in spas.

