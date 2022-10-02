Body & Soul

Beauty and health benefits Of Cucumber

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Cucumber is one of the green vegetables with many great health and beauty benefits.

And because we are in the mood to promote anything ‘green’ we choose our best vegetable, Cucumber.

This vegetable is every beauty spa’s best friend. A lot questions has been asked about, why beauty experts put cucumber slice on the eyes of clients after facial treatment. After reading the following, you will not wait until you eat salad to buy a cucumber.

Cucumber slice on eyes is often used for the dark circles under the eyes. It has a skin lightening effect that can also make your skin appear youthful and glowing. It has been proven that the ascorbic acid and caffeic acid in cucumbers bring down the water retention in the eyes.

This will reduce the swelling and puffiness around the eyes. Benefit for skin Using cucumber on sunburn can provide instant, cooling relief. If you experience sun burn on your facial skin, you can rub a freshly sliced cucumber on your skin to cool it down. Cucumber pulp can improve your skin’s complexion, especially if you are experiencing redness or irritation.

Cucumber pulp can also help rejuvenate the skin. Cucumbers can help tighten open pores. Cucumber extract can be used as a toner or skin tightener. This is what makes it perfect in the LifeCell cleanser. Oddly enough, Cucumber is not just beneficial on the face and eyes. It can be used on cellulite! Mix ground coffee with Cucumber juice, and some raw honey.

You can apply this to cellulite and wrap it in cloth. Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing. Cucumbers are 95 per cent water. So, in essence, they are a great moisturizer for the skin. Cucumbers are high in Vitamin E and potassium to reduce fine lines, act as an anti wrinkle treatment, reduce blemishes and many other signs of aging.

Cucumbers on eyes also work well because Cucumbers are high in silica and antioxidants. This abundance of antioxidants is what makes it one of the best anti-aging products. Cucumbers are natural. So, when you use cucumber on eyes, you can be sure you are not applying anything that will irritate your eyes. Benefits of eating Cucumber Keeps you hydrated.

If you are too busy to drink enough water, munch on the cool Cucumber, which is 96 per cent water. It will cheerfully compensate! Fights heat, both inside and out. Eat Cucumber, and your body gets relief from heartburn. Apply Cucumber on your skin, and you get relief from sunburn and itchy skin.

Cucumber Flushes out toxins. All that water in Cucumber acts as a virtual broom, sweeping waste products out of your system. With regular use, Cucumber is known to dissolve kidney stones.

 

It nourishes you with vitamins: A, B and C, which boost immunity, give you energy and keep you radiant. Give it more power by juicing Cucumber with Carrot and Spinach. Supplies skin-friendly minerals: magnesium, potassium, silicon. That’s why Cucumber-based treatments are popular in spas.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Daayuur showers accolades on entertainers over EndSARS protest

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

United Kingdom-based Nigerian Afro-Pop singer, Dapo Ayegbusi better known as Daayuur, said Nigerian entertainers deserve accolades for the key role they played in the success recorded during the just concluded #EndSARS protest.   He said “Entertainers, I mean both musicians and actors who lent their voices and appearances to the protest is a huge factor […]
Body & Soul

Mildred Okwo dismisses rumoured crisis in Rita Dominic’s marriage

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigerian filmmaker, Mildred Okwo, has dismissed a rumour of crisis in Rita Dominic‘s marriage to Fidelis Anosike. Dominic and Fidelis Anosike, the publisher of Daily Times Newspaper and founder of Folio Media Group, tied the knot in April.   The wedding ceremony, which was the talk of the town in Imo state, took place in […]
Body & Soul

British-Nigerian entrepreneur to explore potentials in African market

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

A British-Nigerian entrepreneur, Andrew JésùSégun Mackenzie, has disclosed plans to launch his brand into the African market by first quarter of year 2022. Founder of the London based shoemaking company, JésùSégunlondon shoes who spoke to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, disclosed that the company has started building its first showroom in Ghana, adding that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica