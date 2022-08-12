Beauty apologises for saying ‘Groovy has small manhood’

Beauty Tukura, the recently disqualified Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Level Up’ housemate, has apologised for saying “Groovy has a small manhood.” On Sunday before her disqualification, Beauty had an altercation with Groovy, her love interest, for dancing with Chomzy, a housemate she doesn’t see as friend. “Tell that b**tard with his small p*nis that if he calls my name, me and him will have a problem,” she said. But in an interview with Victoria Eze, Beauty said she regrets passing such a demeaning comment about Groovy.

The 23-year old lawyer also said she made the comment out of anger. “To be honest I would apologise for that, I really regret that I said that but it was just something I said out of anger,” she said. “I regret that and I’m really sorry. It was really banter.” Beauty also disclosed that her love interest would have been Hermes if they were in the same house. “There is just this energy about I’m that I like. If Hermes was in my house I would probably be more attracted to him than Groovy,” she added.

“I already told myself even if I’m with Groovy, Hermes is still my friend. We have like a friendship that we are not really saying but it’s there.” Meanwhile, Sheggz may have successfully broken Bella’s walls barely three weeks into the show. The housemates are officially a couple, spending the entirety of their day (and night) in each other’s company. Following their Tuesday task, Bella got starry-eyed in a chat with Sheggz where she shared that she was “so into him.” The duo have kept romance-crazed fans locked with the blossoming ‘situationship’ which kicked off days into the show.

