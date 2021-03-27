News

Beauty Brite Founder Stephanie Fatta Shares Insights on How to Switch to a Sustainable Beauty Lifestyle

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Just a few years ago, natural beauty products were harder to find, and the selection was limited. Today, natural, cruelty-free, and sustainable options dominate the market. An added bonus is that many of these products are vegan. As consumers become more informed and want transparency, manufactures are delivering on these requests. If you aren’t sure which options are good choices for you, look no further than Beauty Brite.
Founded in 2010 by Stephanie Fatta, Beauty Brite started off as a place for people to share DIY beauty recipes like face masks and salt/sugar scrubs. Soon, Stephanie began to write unbiased reviews of products she had purchased. This was to serve as a guide to find those elusive natural products. This tactic earned Stephanie a loyal following and established her as a trusted beauty expert. If you are ready to switch over to a more sustainable beauty routine, here are a few of Stephanie’s most popular tips.
Ditch the Makeup Wipes!
Makeup wipes are not your friend. While they might seem quick and convenient, the hidden drawbacks will convince you to stop using them. First off, they will not remove your makeup and/or skincare products. Depending on how many items you have on your face, you need to (actually) wash your face with a good cleanser or even double cleanse to completely remove makeup and mineral sunscreens.
Makeup wipes are generally not biodegradable and do not ever flush them! This means they are an environmental nightmare. If you need something quick and convenient to use to wipe off your first cleanser or apply other products, check out the selection of reusable face rounds on the market.
Use Environmentally Friendly Ingredients
Sunscreen has been in the news a lot lately with the buzz focused on chemical sunscreens. Unlike physical (mineral) sunscreens, these SPFs use chemical filters to protect the skin. Two of these ingredients, oxybenzone and octinoxate, are especially harmful to marine life and can potentially cause the bleaching of coral reefs. The problem has become so widespread that Hawaii banned products containing these chemicals in 2018 with the law taking effect on January 1, 2021. For those who are environmentally conscious, there is plenty of information online about reef-safe sunscreens.
Look for the Leaping Bunny
To put your mind to rest that a company is 100% cruelty-free, make sure it is Leaping Bunny certified. This means no new animal testing has been used by a manufacturer, its supplier, or its labs. The Leaping Bunny website lists more than 2,000 companies that meet these standards, and the app lets you create a list of your favorite companies and items. You can also follow this group on Instagram to find or share brands.
Of course, Beauty Brite itself is an excellent resource for discovering sustainable and cruelty-free products. Stephanie turned a hobby into a highly respected brand and a coveted endorsement for brands that pass her strict vetting standards. A favorable review from this lifestyle page means a boost in sales and invaluable yet free publicity aimed directly at a target market.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekiti approves new wage for workers

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Following a series of negotiations between labour leaders and the Ekiti State government, the state yesterday finally bowed to workers’ demands as it approved implementation of minimum wage and consequential adjustment for workers in core civil service and the Local Government Service as well as Judiciary and Health workers in the state. The implementation of […]
News

Presidential Amnesty students give FG 7-day ultimatum

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

Presidential Amnesty students, under the aegis of the National Association of Presidential Amnesty Students (NAPAS) yesterday issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government and Presidential Amnesty Programme over non-payment of their outstanding allowances.   This was contained in a communique issued in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, at the end of their joint meeting with […]
News Top Stories

NAMA, NCAA issue NOTAM circular for int’l flights

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

To ensure that international flights resumed on September 5, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has issued Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) for air traffic control clearance. Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, said NOTAM was issued immediately a circular was received from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) yesterday, adding that the “NOTAM takes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica