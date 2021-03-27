Beauty Brite Founder Stephanie Fatta Shares Insights on How to Switch to a Sustainable Beauty Lifestyle

Just a few years ago, natural beauty products were harder to find, and the selection was limited. Today, natural, cruelty-free, and sustainable options dominate the market. An added bonus is that many of these products are vegan. As consumers become more informed and want transparency, manufactures are delivering on these requests. If you aren’t sure which options are good choices for you, look no further than Beauty Brite.

Founded in 2010 by Stephanie Fatta, Beauty Brite started off as a place for people to share DIY beauty recipes like face masks and salt/sugar scrubs. Soon, Stephanie began to write unbiased reviews of products she had purchased. This was to serve as a guide to find those elusive natural products. This tactic earned Stephanie a loyal following and established her as a trusted beauty expert. If you are ready to switch over to a more sustainable beauty routine, here are a few of Stephanie’s most popular tips.

Ditch the Makeup Wipes!

Makeup wipes are not your friend. While they might seem quick and convenient, the hidden drawbacks will convince you to stop using them. First off, they will not remove your makeup and/or skincare products. Depending on how many items you have on your face, you need to (actually) wash your face with a good cleanser or even double cleanse to completely remove makeup and mineral sunscreens.

Makeup wipes are generally not biodegradable and do not ever flush them! This means they are an environmental nightmare. If you need something quick and convenient to use to wipe off your first cleanser or apply other products, check out the selection of reusable face rounds on the market.

Use Environmentally Friendly Ingredients

Sunscreen has been in the news a lot lately with the buzz focused on chemical sunscreens. Unlike physical (mineral) sunscreens, these SPFs use chemical filters to protect the skin. Two of these ingredients, oxybenzone and octinoxate, are especially harmful to marine life and can potentially cause the bleaching of coral reefs. The problem has become so widespread that Hawaii banned products containing these chemicals in 2018 with the law taking effect on January 1, 2021. For those who are environmentally conscious, there is plenty of information online about reef-safe sunscreens.

Look for the Leaping Bunny

To put your mind to rest that a company is 100% cruelty-free, make sure it is Leaping Bunny certified. This means no new animal testing has been used by a manufacturer, its supplier, or its labs. The Leaping Bunny website lists more than 2,000 companies that meet these standards, and the app lets you create a list of your favorite companies and items. You can also follow this group on Instagram to find or share brands.

Of course, Beauty Brite itself is an excellent resource for discovering sustainable and cruelty-free products. Stephanie turned a hobby into a highly respected brand and a coveted endorsement for brands that pass her strict vetting standards. A favorable review from this lifestyle page means a boost in sales and invaluable yet free publicity aimed directly at a target market.

