Beauty businesses excel because entrepreneurs are serious about fulfilling a need ―Mimi Whyte Femi

CEO and founder of Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa, Mimi Whyte Femi is certain that a good number of beauty entrepreneurs and skin care therapist in Nigeria are in the business not just to make money but to also help people with their beauty challenges.

Speaking recently in an interview, Mimi Whyte Femi, who founded Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa in 2012, explained that entrepreneurs within the beauty niche had invested heavily in the world’s most sophisticated aesthetics machines, procedures and safe skincare formulae that “cater for all forms of skin needs and desire, for all skin types and all skin needs.”

“Most of us didn’t come to the industry just to exploit the business opportunities only, but rather to fulfil a need. And therefore, we came in prepared and over the years continue to improve our capacity,” she affirmed.

The Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa CEO also added: “More than half of the entrepreneurs in the industry are trained, and the vast majority are expert skincare therapists with international training in Aesthetics and Skin Therapy.”

Continuing, she stated, “For me and others, it is not just business, we have passion and we are committed to boosting people’s confidence level and changing lives.”

Mimi Whyte Femi, who is a force to reckon with also explained that the professionalism in the beauty industry is a good study of how the sector attained a boom.

Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa, a skincare store and aesthetic spa brand, which will be 11 years old in November 2022, has over the years becomes a leading name in the beauty industry known for cutting-edge professionalism, effective beauty products and excellent customer satisfaction. Once a startup working out of a small space, the brand successfully expanded to the point where it now has two well-equipped spas in Abuja and Lagos, as well as a functional and responsive website, www.skintherapybeauty.com, where its products are available to global customers.

