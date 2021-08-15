Body & Soul

Beauty hacks that works

Good looks are everything. Good looks are what attract people to you. Soft skin, pearly white smiles, great smell, clean clothes, neat hair dos etc.

 

Even if your job entails dirt, dust, grease and smoke, at the end of the day, you just don’t head home, you take off your filthy over alls and clean up before your take the bus home.

 

This is because your appearance indeed does matter. As a result of being conscious of our appearance, we tend to go out of our way to make sure we look good, from the best creams, oils and pastes, to the most expensive hair products and make up.

 

But what we fail to realise is we can cut a lot of cost on those jars and bottles of miracle potions because there are hacks that cheaper, natural and pocket friendly. Beauty, in the case of women, is not something that comes naturally to all. Some have to spend hours polishing before getting their desired look.

 

And this is not to say not everyone woman is beautiful, because every woman is beautiful in their own right, but some look like they spend more on their routine more than others.

 

So to cut down on the hours spent, there are a few hacks that will not only save you time, but money! Greasy Hair: Even though we love our weave extensions and braids, let’s not forget that we have actual hair underneath. And more times than we care to count, we almost never let our natural hair breathe.

 

We just apply cream and move. Some hair types have more active oil glands than others, causing hair to be greasy. Your hair should be moisturised not greasy. One way to tackle grease is to add 2-3 tablespoon of salt to your shampoo for the roots to stay cleaner for a longer time.

 

Salt helps to absorb excess oil without drying up your scalp Thick eyebrows and Lashes: It would be wonderful if the habit of shaving off the eyebrows is left behind because full eyebrows are back in style.

 

It is indeed possible to grow out your lashes and eyebrows if only you would give it a try. Just clean out an old mascara bottle and the wand, fill half with vitamin E oil, a quarter with castor oil and the other quarter with aloevera gel. Mix well and apply to your lashes and brows every night. Castor oil contains omega 9 fatty acids which have anti inflammatory properties. Vitamin E oil and aloevera are for healing the skin and allowing hair grow un-inhibited.

 

Cracked Heels: This includes both men and women. No one should have cracked heels. Some heels have been left to harden over the years from pure neglect. This hack is a regimen that should be embraced because it is part of hygiene.

 

Imagine if someone was attracted to you and the person spies your feet and is immediately turned off because of deep cracks wide enough to hide a coin. All you need is half a cup of baking soda,a cup of vinegar and warm water. Let your feet sit for 30 minutes, scrub with a stone if you have to.

 

Continue until you see a desired result

